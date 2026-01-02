DAX24.539 +0,2%Est505.850 +1,0%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,85 +2,2%Nas23.236 ±-0,0%Bitcoin76.794 +0,1%Euro1,1730 ±0,0%Öl60,75 -0,3%Gold4.330 +0,4%
Dezember 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

03.01.26 01:12 Uhr
Kryptowährungen im Dezember 2025: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ether & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im Dezember 2025

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Dezember 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.12.2025 und dem 31.12.2025. Stand ist der 31.12.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -17,45 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: VeChain

VeChain: -15,88 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Stellar

Stellar: -14,47 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Cardano

Cardano: -13,43 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -13,32 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Polkadot

Polkadot: -12,79 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Neo

Neo: -12,79 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -12,40 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -10,89 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ripple

Ripple: -9,23 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Avalanche

Avalanche: -3,82 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Solana

Solana: -1,65 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Litecoin

Litecoin: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Tether

Tether: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Chainlink

Chainlink: 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Uniswap

Uniswap: 1,94 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Tron

Tron: 2,28 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 6,05 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ethereum

Ethereum: 6,14 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Toncoin

Toncoin: 7,83 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Tezos

Tezos: 7,91 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Monero

Monero: 8,30 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 13,98 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com