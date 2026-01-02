Dezember 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Dezember 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.12.2025 und dem 31.12.2025. Stand ist der 31.12.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -17,45 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: VeChain
VeChain: -15,88 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Stellar
Stellar: -14,47 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Cardano
Cardano: -13,43 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -13,32 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Polkadot
Polkadot: -12,79 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Neo
Neo: -12,79 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -12,40 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -10,89 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ripple
Ripple: -9,23 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Avalanche
Avalanche: -3,82 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Solana
Solana: -1,65 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Litecoin
Litecoin: -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Tether
Tether: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 1,19 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 1,32 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Chainlink
Chainlink: 1,48 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 1,83 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Uniswap
Uniswap: 1,94 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Tron
Tron: 2,28 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 3,85 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 6,05 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Ethereum
Ethereum: 6,14 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Toncoin
Toncoin: 7,83 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Tezos
Tezos: 7,91 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Monero
Monero: 8,30 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 13,98 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com