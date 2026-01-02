Rohstoffe im Dezember 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Dezember 2025 finden Sie hier.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.12.2025 und dem 31.12.2025. Stand ist der 31.12.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -23,78 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 31: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -14,32 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -8,98 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -8,07 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 28: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -7,69 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 27: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -6,53 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Reispreis
Reispreis: -6,48 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -5,38 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -4,66 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 23: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -3,07 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -2,43 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -2,32 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -2,20 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 1,59 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 1,61 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 1,71 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Maispreis
Maispreis: 1,85 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,20 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 3,24 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 4,45 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 6,67 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 7,50 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 8,41 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 9,03 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 7: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 10,38 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 10,73 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 12,07 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 13,80 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 23,08 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 24,00 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 39,60 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
