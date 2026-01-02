DAX24.539 +0,2%Est505.850 +1,0%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,85 +2,2%Nas23.236 ±-0,0%Bitcoin76.919 +0,3%Euro1,1730 ±0,0%Öl60,75 -0,3%Gold4.330 +0,4%
Rohstoffe im Dezember 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

03.01.26 03:29 Uhr
Dezember 2025: Performance der Rohstoffpreise - Gold, Öl und weitere im Vergleich | finanzen.net

Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Dezember 2025 finden Sie hier.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Dezember 2025

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.12.2025 und dem 31.12.2025. Stand ist der 31.12.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -23,78 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -14,32 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -8,98 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -8,07 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 28: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -7,69 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 27: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -6,53 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Reispreis

Reispreis: -6,48 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -5,38 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -4,66 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 23: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -2,43 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -2,32 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,85 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 3,24 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 4,45 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 6,67 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 7,50 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 8,41 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 9,03 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 7: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 10,38 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 10,73 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 12,07 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 13,80 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 23,08 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 24,00 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 39,60 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

