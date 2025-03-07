KW 10: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 10/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.02.2025 und dem 07.03.2025. Stand ist der 07.03.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -19,43 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 49: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -13,93 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 48: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -13,74 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 47: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -13,17 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -12,67 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 45: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -11,64 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 44: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: -3,88 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: AUTO1
AUTO1: -3,79 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -3,55 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 41: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -3,40 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 40: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 38: Siltronic
Siltronic: -0,44 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Fraport
Fraport: 0,72 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 36: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,80 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 35: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 34: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 1,32 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 33: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: 1,64 Prozent
Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma
Platz 32: KRONES
KRONES: 1,98 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 31: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,60 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 30: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,74 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 29: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 2,88 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 28: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 2,92 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 27: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 2,93 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 26: TUI
TUI: 3,06 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: GEA
GEA: 3,14 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 24: K+S
K+S: 3,85 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 23: Scout24
Scout24: 4,29 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 22: Talanx
Talanx: 4,39 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 21: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 4,95 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: TRATON
TRATON: 5,23 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 19: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 5,28 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 18: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 6,02 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 17: RTL
RTL: 6,74 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 16: United Internet
United Internet: 7,69 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 8,77 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 8,92 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 13: Aurubis
Aurubis: 9,83 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 12: freenet
freenet: 10,57 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 11: LANXESS
LANXESS: 11,51 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 10: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 11,85 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 9: Evonik
Evonik: 12,94 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 14,70 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 7: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 15,64 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 6: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 15,67 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 5: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 19,73 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 4: Bechtle
Bechtle: 19,83 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 3: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 20,83 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 21,11 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 1: Nordex
Nordex: 22,30 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
