DAX23.009 -1,8%ESt505.468 -0,9%Top 10 Crypto12,20 -2,4%Dow42.802 +0,5%Nas18.196 +0,7%Bitcoin78.879 -1,5%Euro1,0835 +0,4%Öl70,45 +1,5%Gold2.911 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T HENSOLDT HAG000 Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. A0HGPT thyssenkrupp 750000 RENK RENK73 Bayer BAY001 Lufthansa 823212 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 Commerzbank CBK100 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Gewinnmitnahmen: DAX geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen fest -- Porsche Holding schreibt milliardenschweren Verlust -- Broadcom-Zahlen begeistern -- BigBear.ai, Palantir, HPE im Fokus
Top News
Broadcom-Aktie springt hoch: Bilanz und Ausblick lassen Anleger jubeln - Kein Interesse an Intel-Deal Broadcom-Aktie springt hoch: Bilanz und Ausblick lassen Anleger jubeln - Kein Interesse an Intel-Deal
Super Micro-Aktie zieht an: KI-Konzerne liefern gemischte Signale Super Micro-Aktie zieht an: KI-Konzerne liefern gemischte Signale
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Performance

KW 10: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

08.03.25 02:12 Uhr
MDAX-Wochenrückblick KW 10: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
29.560,3 PKT -729,3 PKT -2,41%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 10 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 10/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.02.2025 und dem 07.03.2025. Stand ist der 07.03.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -19,43 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 49: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -13,93 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 48: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -13,74 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 47: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -13,17 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 46: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -12,67 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 45: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -11,64 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 44: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: -3,88 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: AUTO1

AUTO1: -3,79 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -3,55 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Wer­bung

Platz 41: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -3,40 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 40: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 38: Siltronic

Siltronic: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Fraport

Fraport: 0,72 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Wer­bung

Platz 36: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 35: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 34: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 33: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 32: KRONES

KRONES: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Wer­bung

Platz 31: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 30: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 29: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 2,88 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 28: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 27: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 2,93 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 26: TUI

TUI: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: GEA

GEA: 3,14 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 24: K+S

K+S: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 23: Scout24

Scout24: 4,29 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 22: Talanx

Talanx: 4,39 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 21: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 4,95 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: TRATON

TRATON: 5,23 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 19: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 5,28 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 18: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 6,02 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 17: RTL

RTL: 6,74 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 16: United Internet

United Internet: 7,69 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 8,77 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 8,92 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 13: Aurubis

Aurubis: 9,83 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 12: freenet

freenet: 10,57 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 11: LANXESS

LANXESS: 11,51 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 10: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 11,85 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 9: Evonik

Evonik: 12,94 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 14,70 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 7: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 15,64 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 6: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 15,67 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 5: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 19,73 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 4: Bechtle

Bechtle: 19,83 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 3: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 20,83 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 21,11 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 1: Nordex

Nordex: 22,30 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

02:12KW 10: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.03.25Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
07.03.25“Ethereum Is Not Dead”: Broadening Wedge Suggests Another Leg-Up Is Coming
07.03.25Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsende leichter
07.03.25Jeannette zu Fürstenberg, René Obermann, Airbus, Elon Musk, Lufthansa, Donald Trump - das war Freitag, 07.03.2025
07.03.25MDAX aktuell: So entwickelt sich der MDAX am Nachmittag
07.03.25Warum Lufthansa trotz Herausforderungen an der Börse punktet
07.03.25Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX fällt mittags zurück