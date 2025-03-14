DAX22.987 +1,9%ESt505.404 +1,4%Top 10 Crypto11,60 +3,6%Dow41.488 +1,7%Nas17.754 +2,6%Bitcoin77.439 +0,7%Euro1,0881 ±0,0%Öl70,65 +0,7%Gold2.987 ±0,0%
Einigung auf Finanzpaket: DAX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street höher -- Daimler Truck: Gewinnrückgang -- BMW mit Margeneinbruch -- Energieaktien, Goldpreis, RENK, D-Wave im Fokus
KW 11: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
KW 11: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Performance

KW 11: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

15.03.25 03:31 Uhr
MDAX-Wochenrückblick KW 11: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
29.164,6 PKT 694,5 PKT 2,44%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 11 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 11/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.03.2025 und dem 14.03.2025. Stand ist der 14.03.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -23,79 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 49: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -22,47 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 48: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -17,27 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 47: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -13,46 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 46: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: -10,01 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: TRATON

TRATON: -9,03 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 44: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -7,71 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 43: TUI

TUI: -6,10 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -5,33 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -4,99 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 40: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -4,51 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 39: K+S

K+S: -4,22 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 38: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -3,94 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 37: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -3,93 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 36: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: -3,78 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 35: Scout24

Scout24: -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 34: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: LANXESS

LANXESS: -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 32: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,11 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 31: Fraport

Fraport: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 30: KRONES

KRONES: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 29: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 28: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 27: Bechtle

Bechtle: 0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 26: AUTO1

AUTO1: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: GEA

GEA: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 24: freenet

freenet: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 23: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Evonik

Evonik: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 0,67 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 20: United Internet

United Internet: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 18: Aurubis

Aurubis: 1,31 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 17: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 16: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 15: Nordex

Nordex: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 14: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 12: RTL

RTL: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 11: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 2,71 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 10: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 2,75 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 9: Siltronic

Siltronic: 3,71 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Talanx

Talanx: 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 7: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 4,65 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 5,35 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 5: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,51 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 4: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 7,19 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 3: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 7,27 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 12,32 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 14,04 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

