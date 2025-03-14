KW 11: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 11/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.03.2025 und dem 14.03.2025. Stand ist der 14.03.2025.
Platz 50: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -23,79 Prozent
Platz 49: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -22,47 Prozent
Platz 48: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -17,27 Prozent
Platz 47: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -13,46 Prozent
Platz 46: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: -10,01 Prozent
Platz 45: TRATON
TRATON: -9,03 Prozent
Platz 44: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -7,71 Prozent
Platz 43: TUI
TUI: -6,10 Prozent
Platz 42: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -5,33 Prozent
Platz 41: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -4,99 Prozent
Platz 40: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -4,51 Prozent
Platz 39: K+S
K+S: -4,22 Prozent
Platz 38: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -3,94 Prozent
Platz 37: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -3,93 Prozent
Platz 36: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: -3,78 Prozent
Platz 35: Scout24
Scout24: -2,13 Prozent
Platz 34: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -0,96 Prozent
Platz 33: LANXESS
LANXESS: -0,41 Prozent
Platz 32: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,11 Prozent
Platz 31: Fraport
Fraport: -0,09 Prozent
Platz 30: KRONES
KRONES: 0 Prozent
Platz 29: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 0,04 Prozent
Platz 28: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 0,06 Prozent
Platz 27: Bechtle
Bechtle: 0,25 Prozent
Platz 26: AUTO1
AUTO1: 0,27 Prozent
Platz 25: GEA
GEA: 0,35 Prozent
Platz 24: freenet
freenet: 0,35 Prozent
Platz 23: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,60 Prozent
Platz 22: Evonik
Evonik: 0,60 Prozent
Platz 21: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 0,67 Prozent
Platz 20: United Internet
United Internet: 0,79 Prozent
Platz 19: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 1,19 Prozent
Platz 18: Aurubis
Aurubis: 1,31 Prozent
Platz 17: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 1,37 Prozent
Platz 16: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 1,75 Prozent
Platz 15: Nordex
Nordex: 1,75 Prozent
Platz 14: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 1,83 Prozent
Platz 13: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,21 Prozent
Platz 12: RTL
RTL: 2,64 Prozent
Platz 11: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 2,71 Prozent
Platz 10: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 2,75 Prozent
Platz 9: Siltronic
Siltronic: 3,71 Prozent
Platz 8: Talanx
Talanx: 3,72 Prozent
Platz 7: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 4,65 Prozent
Platz 6: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 5,35 Prozent
Platz 5: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,51 Prozent
Platz 4: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 7,19 Prozent
Platz 3: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 7,27 Prozent
Platz 2: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 12,32 Prozent
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 14,04 Prozent
