Performance

KW 12: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

22.03.25 02:35 Uhr
MDAX-Wochenrückblick KW 12: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
28.783,6 PKT -318,6 PKT -1,09%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 12 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 12/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 14.03.2025 und dem 21.03.2025. Stand ist der 21.03.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: TRATON

TRATON: -7,63 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 49: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -7,08 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 48: LANXESS

LANXESS: -6,66 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 47: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: -6,64 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -6,43 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 45: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -6,30 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 44: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,61 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 43: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -4,48 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 42: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -4,09 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 41: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -4,07 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 40: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -4,00 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 39: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -3,96 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 38: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -3,93 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Aurubis

Aurubis: -3,55 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 36: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -3,29 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 35: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -3,10 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 34: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 33: Evonik

Evonik: -2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -2,82 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 31: Siltronic

Siltronic: -2,51 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 29: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -2,16 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 28: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 27: Nordex

Nordex: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 26: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: -2,01 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 25: GEA

GEA: -1,73 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 24: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 22: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -1,08 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 21: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -1,04 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 20: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 18: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: United Internet

United Internet: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 14: KRONES

KRONES: 0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 13: AUTO1

AUTO1: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 11: RTL

RTL: 0,86 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 9: Scout24

Scout24: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 8: freenet

freenet: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 7: Talanx

Talanx: 1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 6: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 2,16 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 5: K+S

K+S: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 4: Fraport

Fraport: 5,46 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 3: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 6,87 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 2: TUI

TUI: 7,41 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 10,50 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

