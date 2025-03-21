KW 12: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 12/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 14.03.2025 und dem 21.03.2025. Stand ist der 21.03.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: TRATON
TRATON: -7,63 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 49: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -7,08 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 48: LANXESS
LANXESS: -6,66 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 47: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: -6,64 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -6,43 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 45: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -6,30 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 44: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,61 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 43: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -4,48 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 42: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -4,09 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 41: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -4,07 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 40: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -4,00 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 39: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -3,96 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 38: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -3,93 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Aurubis
Aurubis: -3,55 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 36: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -3,29 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 35: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -3,10 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 34: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -3,05 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 33: Evonik
Evonik: -2,94 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -2,82 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 31: Siltronic
Siltronic: -2,51 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -2,33 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 29: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -2,16 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 28: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -2,14 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 27: Nordex
Nordex: -2,09 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 26: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: -2,01 Prozent
Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma
Platz 25: GEA
GEA: -1,73 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 24: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -1,63 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 22: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -1,08 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 21: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -1,04 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 20: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -0,90 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,60 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 18: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -0,57 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: United Internet
United Internet: -0,47 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -0,24 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,23 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 14: KRONES
KRONES: 0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 13: AUTO1
AUTO1: 0,45 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 0,80 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 11: RTL
RTL: 0,86 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 1,05 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 9: Scout24
Scout24: 1,19 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 8: freenet
freenet: 1,38 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 7: Talanx
Talanx: 1,42 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 6: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 2,16 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 5: K+S
K+S: 2,58 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 4: Fraport
Fraport: 5,46 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 3: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 6,87 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 2: TUI
TUI: 7,41 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 10,50 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
