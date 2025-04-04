DAX20.642 -5,0%ESt504.878 -4,6%Top 10 Crypto11,23 +2,3%Dow38.315 -5,5%Nas15.588 -5,8%Bitcoin76.598 +0,1%Euro1,0961 ±-0,0%Öl66,06 -5,4%Gold3.038 ±0,0%
US-Zölle: China schlägt zurück -- DAX geht massiv tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street stürzt letztlich ab -- Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK & HENSOLDT im Minus -- Novo Nordisk, Apple im Fokus
Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 14 im Überblick
KW 14: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Performance

KW 14: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

05.04.25 03:01 Uhr
KW 14 im MDAX: Die besten und schwächsten Aktien der Woche | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.408,5 PKT -1.466,1 PKT -5,46%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 14 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 14/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2025 und dem 04.04.2025. Stand ist der 04.04.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -25,81 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 49: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -24,66 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 48: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -20,93 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 47: LANXESS

LANXESS: -20,56 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 46: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -20,38 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 45: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -20,32 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 44: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -19,96 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: AUTO1

AUTO1: -18,51 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -17,64 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: KRONES

KRONES: -14,84 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 40: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -14,83 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -13,20 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -12,88 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 37: Aurubis

Aurubis: -12,85 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 36: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -12,35 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 35: United Internet

United Internet: -12,04 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: TRATON

TRATON: -11,39 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 33: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -11,27 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 32: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -10,87 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 31: TUI

TUI: -10,86 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -10,56 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 29: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -10,28 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 28: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -9,79 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 27: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -9,08 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 26: Evonik

Evonik: -8,89 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 25: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -8,82 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -8,62 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 23: GEA

GEA: -8,40 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 22: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -8,08 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 21: Talanx

Talanx: -7,87 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 20: RTL

RTL: -7,45 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -7,35 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 18: Fraport

Fraport: -6,60 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 17: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -6,35 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -6,06 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 15: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -5,66 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 14: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -5,13 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 13: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -5,00 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,69 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 11: RENK

RENK: -4,27 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 10: freenet

freenet: -3,87 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 9: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -3,81 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 8: K+S

K+S: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 7: Scout24

Scout24: -2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 6: Nordex

Nordex: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 5: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 4: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 3: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 2: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 5,96 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 1: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 7,05 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

