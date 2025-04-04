KW 14: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 14/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2025 und dem 04.04.2025. Stand ist der 04.04.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -25,81 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 49: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -24,66 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 48: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -20,93 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 47: LANXESS
LANXESS: -20,56 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 46: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -20,38 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 45: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -20,32 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 44: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -19,96 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: AUTO1
AUTO1: -18,51 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -17,64 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: KRONES
KRONES: -14,84 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 40: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -14,83 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -13,20 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -12,88 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 37: Aurubis
Aurubis: -12,85 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 36: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -12,35 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 35: United Internet
United Internet: -12,04 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: TRATON
TRATON: -11,39 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 33: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -11,27 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 32: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -10,87 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 31: TUI
TUI: -10,86 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -10,56 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 29: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -10,28 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 28: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -9,79 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 27: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -9,08 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 26: Evonik
Evonik: -8,89 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 25: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -8,82 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -8,62 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 23: GEA
GEA: -8,40 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 22: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -8,08 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 21: Talanx
Talanx: -7,87 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 20: RTL
RTL: -7,45 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -7,35 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 18: Fraport
Fraport: -6,60 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 17: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -6,35 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -6,06 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 15: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -5,66 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 14: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -5,13 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 13: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -5,00 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,69 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 11: RENK
RENK: -4,27 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 10: freenet
freenet: -3,87 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 9: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -3,81 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 8: K+S
K+S: -2,50 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 7: Scout24
Scout24: -2,04 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 6: Nordex
Nordex: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 5: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 4: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 1,24 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 3: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 2: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 5,96 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 1: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 7,05 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
