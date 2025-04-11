DAX20.374 -0,9%ESt504.787 -0,7%Top 10 Crypto11,20 +3,7%Dow40.213 +1,6%Nas16.724 +2,1%Bitcoin73.275 -0,4%Euro1,1358 ±0,0%Öl64,59 +1,9%Gold3.237 ±0,0%
Heftige Handelswoche: DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen versöhnlich -- Mutares stößt Steyr Motors-Anteilspaket ab -- Tesla, Continental, Wells Fargo, Rheinmetall, VW im Fokus
Performance

KW 15: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

12.04.25 03:20 Uhr
KW 15 im MDAX: Die besten und schwächsten Aktien der Woche | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.774,3 PKT 70,6 PKT 0,27%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 15 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 15/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 04.04.2025 und dem 11.04.2025. Stand ist der 11.04.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: TRATON

TRATON: -8,80 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 49: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -5,70 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 48: Aurubis

Aurubis: -4,20 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 47: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -3,55 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 46: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -3,03 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 45: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,92 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 44: Evonik

Evonik: -2,91 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 43: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -2,73 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -2,12 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 41: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -2,02 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 39: LANXESS

LANXESS: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 38: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 37: GEA

GEA: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 36: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -1,02 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 34: freenet

freenet: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 33: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 32: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 31: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 30: Talanx

Talanx: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 29: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 27: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 26: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 25: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 1,36 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 24: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 1,43 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 23: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 22: AUTO1

AUTO1: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 20: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 19: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 2,76 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 18: Nordex

Nordex: 2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 17: United Internet

United Internet: 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 3,29 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 15: TUI

TUI: 3,34 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Scout24

Scout24: 3,52 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 13: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 3,61 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: RTL

RTL: 3,87 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Fraport

Fraport: 3,94 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 10: KRONES

KRONES: 4,22 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 9: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 4,57 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 4,77 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 5,05 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 6: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 5,59 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 5: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 6,02 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 4: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 7,36 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 3: RENK

RENK: 9,56 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 2: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 10,38 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 1: K+S

K+S: 11,53 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

