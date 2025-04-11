KW 15: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 15/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 04.04.2025 und dem 11.04.2025. Stand ist der 11.04.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: TRATON
TRATON: -8,80 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 49: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -5,70 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 48: Aurubis
Aurubis: -4,20 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 47: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -3,55 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 46: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -3,03 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 45: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,92 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 44: Evonik
Evonik: -2,91 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 43: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -2,73 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -2,12 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 41: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -2,02 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,70 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 39: LANXESS
LANXESS: -1,69 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 38: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,16 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 37: GEA
GEA: -1,06 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 36: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -1,02 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,38 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 34: freenet
freenet: -0,24 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 33: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 32: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 31: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 0,53 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 30: Talanx
Talanx: 0,61 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 29: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,78 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 0,99 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 27: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,13 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 26: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 25: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 1,36 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 24: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 1,43 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 23: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 22: AUTO1
AUTO1: 1,53 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 1,73 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 20: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 2,14 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 19: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 2,76 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 18: Nordex
Nordex: 2,80 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 17: United Internet
United Internet: 3,28 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 3,29 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 15: TUI
TUI: 3,34 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Scout24
Scout24: 3,52 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 13: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 3,61 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: RTL
RTL: 3,87 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Fraport
Fraport: 3,94 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 10: KRONES
KRONES: 4,22 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 9: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 4,57 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 4,77 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 5,05 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 6: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 5,59 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 5: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 6,02 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 4: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 7,36 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 3: RENK
RENK: 9,56 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 2: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 10,38 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 1: K+S
K+S: 11,53 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
