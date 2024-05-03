DAX18.002 +0,6%ESt504.921 +0,6%MSCIW3.361 +1,2%Dow38.676 +1,2%Nas16.156 +2,0%Bitcoin58.876 -0,8%Euro1,0761 +0,3%Öl82,78 -1,1%Gold2.303 ±0,0%
KW 18: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

05.05.24 03:12 Uhr
MDAX-Märchen der Woche: Erfolgsgeschichten und Börsen-Dramen | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.300,8 PKT 48,4 PKT 0,18%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 18 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 18/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 26.04.2024 und dem 03.05.2024. Stand ist der 03.05.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -11,98 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: Aurubis

Aurubis: -9,77 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 48: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -9,34 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 47: freenet

freenet: -7,16 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 46: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -5,70 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 45: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,21 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 44: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -3,02 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 43: Talanx

Talanx: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 42: GEA

GEA: -2,57 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 40: Bechtle

Bechtle: -2,20 Prozent

Platz 39: United Internet

United Internet: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,91 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 36: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -1,89 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 35: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 34: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 33: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -1,55 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 31: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,50 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 30: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -1,43 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 29: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 28: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: KRONES

KRONES: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 26: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 25: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 24: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 22: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,72 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 21: Scout24

Scout24: 0,87 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 20: Fraport

Fraport: 0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 19: RTL

RTL: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 18: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 1,49 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 17: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 1,94 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 15: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 1,94 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 2,18 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 13: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 12: K+S

K+S: 2,22 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 11: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 2,43 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 10: Evonik

Evonik: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 3,59 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 8: LANXESS

LANXESS: 4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 7: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 4,92 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 6: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 5,28 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 5,68 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 4: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 7,21 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 3: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 7,41 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 7,60 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Befesa

Befesa: 7,84 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

