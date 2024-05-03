KW 18: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 18/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 26.04.2024 und dem 03.05.2024. Stand ist der 03.05.2024.
Platz 50: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -11,98 Prozent
Platz 49: Aurubis
Aurubis: -9,77 Prozent
Platz 48: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -9,34 Prozent
Platz 47: freenet
freenet: -7,16 Prozent
Platz 46: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -5,70 Prozent
Platz 45: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,21 Prozent
Platz 44: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -3,02 Prozent
Platz 43: Talanx
Talanx: -2,81 Prozent
Platz 42: GEA
GEA: -2,57 Prozent
Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,49 Prozent
Platz 40: Bechtle
Bechtle: -2,20 Prozent
Platz 39: United Internet
United Internet: -2,18 Prozent
Platz 38: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,91 Prozent
Platz 37: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -1,90 Prozent
Platz 36: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -1,89 Prozent
Platz 35: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: -1,77 Prozent
Platz 34: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -1,57 Prozent
Platz 33: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -1,55 Prozent
Platz 32: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -1,52 Prozent
Platz 31: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,50 Prozent
Platz 30: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -1,43 Prozent
Platz 29: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -0,69 Prozent
Platz 28: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -0,56 Prozent
Platz 27: KRONES
KRONES: 0 Prozent
Platz 26: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0 Prozent
Platz 25: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 0,39 Prozent
Platz 24: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 0,46 Prozent
Platz 23: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,54 Prozent
Platz 22: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,72 Prozent
Platz 21: Scout24
Scout24: 0,87 Prozent
Platz 20: Fraport
Fraport: 0,93 Prozent
Platz 19: RTL
RTL: 1,37 Prozent
Platz 18: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 1,49 Prozent
Platz 17: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 1,64 Prozent
Platz 16: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 1,94 Prozent
Platz 15: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 1,94 Prozent
Platz 14: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 2,18 Prozent
Platz 13: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 2,20 Prozent
Platz 12: K+S
K+S: 2,22 Prozent
Platz 11: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 2,43 Prozent
Platz 10: Evonik
Evonik: 3,21 Prozent
Platz 9: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 3,59 Prozent
Platz 8: LANXESS
LANXESS: 4,42 Prozent
Platz 7: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 4,92 Prozent
Platz 6: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 5,28 Prozent
Platz 5: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 5,68 Prozent
Platz 4: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 7,21 Prozent
Platz 3: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 7,41 Prozent
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 7,60 Prozent
Platz 1: Befesa
Befesa: 7,84 Prozent
