KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 19/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 03.05.2024 und dem 10.05.2024. Stand ist der 10.05.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -6,61 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 49: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -6,28 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 48: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -6,01 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 47: freenet
freenet: -5,48 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 46: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -5,31 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 45: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -4,18 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 44: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,32 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 43: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -2,77 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 42: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -2,75 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,46 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 40: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -2,31 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 39: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -1,94 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 38: Fraport
Fraport: -1,63 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 37: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -1,57 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 36: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -1,37 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 35: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,60 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 34: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -0,51 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 33: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 32: LANXESS
LANXESS: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 31: Siltronic
Siltronic: 0,07 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 0,10 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 29: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 0,17 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 28: K+S
K+S: 0,22 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 27: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 0,22 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 26: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0,24 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 25: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 23: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 0,53 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 22: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 0,57 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Bechtle
Bechtle: 0,62 Prozent
Platz 20: Talanx
Talanx: 0,65 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 19: RTL
RTL: 0,84 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 18: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 1,53 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 17: United Internet
United Internet: 2,05 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Scout24
Scout24: 2,23 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 15: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,52 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 14: Evonik
Evonik: 2,73 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 13: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 2,86 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 12: Befesa
Befesa: 2,87 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 11: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,90 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 10: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 3,07 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Nordex
Nordex: 4,59 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 8: GEA
GEA: 5,21 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 7: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 5,30 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 6: KRONES
KRONES: 5,48 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 5: Aurubis
Aurubis: 6,50 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 4: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 7,05 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 3: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 8,34 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 2: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 9,51 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 1: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 13,51 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Weitere News
Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com