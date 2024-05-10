DAX18.773 +0,5%ESt505.085 +0,6%MSCIW3.420 +0,3%Dow39.513 +0,3%Nas16.341 ±-0,0%Bitcoin56.531 +0,2%Euro1,0772 -0,1%Öl82,78 -1,6%Gold2.361 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

12.05.24 01:11 Uhr
MDAX-Märchen der Woche: Erfolgsgeschichten und Börsen-Dramen | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.743,9 PKT 35,0 PKT 0,13%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 19 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 19/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 03.05.2024 und dem 10.05.2024. Stand ist der 10.05.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -6,61 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 49: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -6,28 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -6,01 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 47: freenet

freenet: -5,48 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 46: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -5,31 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 45: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -4,18 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 44: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,32 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 43: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -2,77 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 42: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 40: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -2,31 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 39: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 38: Fraport

Fraport: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 37: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 36: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 35: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 34: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -0,51 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 33: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 32: LANXESS

LANXESS: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 31: Siltronic

Siltronic: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 29: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 28: K+S

K+S: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 27: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 26: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 25: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 23: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 22: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 0,57 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Bechtle

Bechtle: 0,62 Prozent

Platz 20: Talanx

Talanx: 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 19: RTL

RTL: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 18: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 17: United Internet

United Internet: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Scout24

Scout24: 2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 15: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,52 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 14: Evonik

Evonik: 2,73 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 13: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 2,86 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 12: Befesa

Befesa: 2,87 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 11: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,90 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 10: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 3,07 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Nordex

Nordex: 4,59 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 8: GEA

GEA: 5,21 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 7: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 5,30 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 6: KRONES

KRONES: 5,48 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 5: Aurubis

Aurubis: 6,50 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 4: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 7,05 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 3: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 8,34 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 2: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 9,51 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 1: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 13,51 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

