Wo liegen Chancen in dieser Handelswoche? Großer Marktausblick für DAX, Dow, Gold und Aktien

Heute im Fokus

Trump deutet mögliche Zollsenkung für China an. Allianz rutscht ans DAX-Ende. Expedia-Aktie bricht nach Zahlen ein. Behörden schalten Kryptoplattform ab. JPMorgan hebt Rheinmetall-Kursziel deutlich an. US-Autobranche kritisiert Trumps Handelspakt mit Großbritannien. KRONES steigert Gewinn deutlich. Merz und Trump signalisieren Kooperationsbereitschaft in Ukraine-Frage und Handelsstreit.