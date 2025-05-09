KW 19: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 19/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.05.2025 und dem 09.05.2025. Stand ist der 09.05.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -17,12 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 49: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -9,36 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 48: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -4,95 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 47: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -4,30 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 46: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -3,82 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 45: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -2,88 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -2,08 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 43: freenet
freenet: -2,04 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 42: RTL
RTL: -1,70 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -1,69 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 40: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,68 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 39: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -0,92 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 38: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,57 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 37: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 36: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -0,31 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 35: AUTO1
AUTO1: 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 0,13 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 33: United Internet
United Internet: 0,19 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Bechtle
Bechtle: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 31: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 0,47 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 30: Fraport
Fraport: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 29: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 0,69 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 28: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 0,74 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 26: K+S
K+S: 1,36 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 25: Aurubis
Aurubis: 1,50 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 24: Talanx
Talanx: 1,76 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 23: Evonik
Evonik: 1,83 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 22: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 1,86 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 21: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 1,89 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 20: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 1,90 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 19: TRATON
TRATON: 2,05 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 18: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,53 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 17: GEA
GEA: 3,06 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 16: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 3,30 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 15: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 3,44 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: TUI
TUI: 3,83 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 4,04 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 12: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 4,06 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Scout24
Scout24: 4,18 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 10: LANXESS
LANXESS: 4,19 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 9: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 4,46 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 8: KRONES
KRONES: 4,55 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 7: RENK
RENK: 4,69 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 6: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 4,83 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 5,09 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 4: Nordex
Nordex: 5,17 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 3: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 5,23 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 2: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 6,54 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 7,28 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
