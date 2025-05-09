DAX23.499 +0,6%ESt505.310 +0,4%Top 10 Crypto14,13 +5,4%Dow41.249 -0,3%Nas17.929 ±0,0%Bitcoin91.555 ±0,0%Euro1,1251 ±0,0%Öl63,88 +1,2%Gold3.329 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 19: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

10.05.25 03:22 Uhr
MDAX in KW 19: Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
29.730,1 PKT 175,9 PKT 0,60%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 19 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 19/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.05.2025 und dem 09.05.2025. Stand ist der 09.05.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -17,12 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -9,36 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -4,95 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 47: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -4,30 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 46: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -3,82 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 45: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -2,88 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 43: freenet

freenet: -2,04 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 42: RTL

RTL: -1,70 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 40: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,68 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 39: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 38: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 37: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 36: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 35: AUTO1

AUTO1: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 33: United Internet

United Internet: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Bechtle

Bechtle: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 31: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 30: Fraport

Fraport: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 29: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 28: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 26: K+S

K+S: 1,36 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 25: Aurubis

Aurubis: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 24: Talanx

Talanx: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 23: Evonik

Evonik: 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 22: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 1,86 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 21: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 20: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 19: TRATON

TRATON: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 18: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 17: GEA

GEA: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 16: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 3,30 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 15: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: TUI

TUI: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 4,04 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 12: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 4,06 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Scout24

Scout24: 4,18 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 10: LANXESS

LANXESS: 4,19 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 9: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 4,46 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 8: KRONES

KRONES: 4,55 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 7: RENK

RENK: 4,69 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 6: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 4,83 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 5,09 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 4: Nordex

Nordex: 5,17 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 3: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 5,23 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 2: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 6,54 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 7,28 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

