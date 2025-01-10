KW 2: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 02/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 03.01.2025 und dem 10.01.2025. Stand ist der 10.01.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -9,81 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 49: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -9,39 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 48: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -7,89 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 47: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -7,24 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 46: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -6,96 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 45: Aurubis
Aurubis: -6,69 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 44: TRATON
TRATON: -6,21 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 43: TUI
TUI: -5,80 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -5,30 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 41: Nordex
Nordex: -5,21 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 40: Fraport
Fraport: -4,64 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 39: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -3,59 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 38: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -3,56 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 37: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,50 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 36: LANXESS
LANXESS: -3,35 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 35: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -2,54 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 34: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 33: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -1,61 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,57 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 31: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -1,41 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 30: Evonik
Evonik: -1,24 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -1,15 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 28: United Internet
United Internet: -1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,82 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 26: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -0,72 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 25: Talanx
Talanx: -0,42 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 24: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 23: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 22: Siltronic
Siltronic: -0,13 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: freenet
freenet: -0,07 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 20: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 0,38 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 18: KRONES
KRONES: 1,16 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 17: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 1,22 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 16: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 1,71 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 15: K+S
K+S: 1,83 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 14: GEA
GEA: 1,88 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 13: RTL
RTL: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 12: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 11: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 2,46 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 10: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: 3,25 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 3,45 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 8: Scout24
Scout24: 3,78 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 7: AUTO1
AUTO1: 4,03 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 4,43 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 5: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: 4,77 Prozent
Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma
Platz 4: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 7,03 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 3: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 8,90 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 9,92 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 1: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 22,28 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com