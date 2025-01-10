DAX20.215 -0,5%ESt504.977 -0,8%Top 10 Crypto15,32 +3,9%Dow41.938 -1,6%Nas19.162 -1,6%Bitcoin92.183 ±-0,0%Euro1,0242 -0,6%Öl79,79 +3,4%Gold2.690 ±0,0%
Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: DAX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street rot -- Tilray weitet Verluste aus -- Mercedes-Benz, D-Wave Quantum, SoundHound, Auric Minerals im Fokus
KW 2: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Banque Syz warnt vor Marktüberraschung: Droht 2025 der Zusammenbruch eines Mega-Fonds?
Performance

KW 2: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

12.01.25 03:31 Uhr
MDAX-Performance in KW 2: Diese Aktien führten die Tops und Flops an | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.371,2 PKT -210,1 PKT -0,82%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 2 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 02/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 03.01.2025 und dem 10.01.2025. Stand ist der 10.01.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -9,81 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 49: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -9,39 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -7,89 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 47: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -7,24 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 46: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -6,96 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: Aurubis

Aurubis: -6,69 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 44: TRATON

TRATON: -6,21 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 43: TUI

TUI: -5,80 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -5,30 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 41: Nordex

Nordex: -5,21 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 40: Fraport

Fraport: -4,64 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 39: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -3,59 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 38: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -3,56 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 37: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,50 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 36: LANXESS

LANXESS: -3,35 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 35: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -2,54 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 34: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 33: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 31: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -1,41 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 30: Evonik

Evonik: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -1,15 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 28: United Internet

United Internet: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,82 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 26: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -0,72 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 25: Talanx

Talanx: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 24: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 23: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 22: Siltronic

Siltronic: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: freenet

freenet: -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 20: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 0,38 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 18: KRONES

KRONES: 1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 17: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 16: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 15: K+S

K+S: 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 14: GEA

GEA: 1,88 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 13: RTL

RTL: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 12: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 11: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 2,46 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 10: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 8: Scout24

Scout24: 3,78 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 7: AUTO1

AUTO1: 4,03 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 4,43 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 5: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: 4,77 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 4: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 7,03 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 3: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 8,90 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 9,92 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 1: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 22,28 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

