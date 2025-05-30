KW 22: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 22/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.05.2025 und dem 30.05.2025. Stand ist der 30.05.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -15,65 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 49: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -8,63 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 48: AUTO1
AUTO1: -5,37 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: Evonik
Evonik: -4,70 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 46: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -3,33 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 45: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -1,88 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: freenet
freenet: -0,95 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 43: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -0,86 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 42: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -0,81 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,78 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 40: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -0,60 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 39: Aurubis
Aurubis: -0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 38: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -0,48 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,47 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 36: KRONES
KRONES: -0,43 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 35: RTL
RTL: -0,30 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -0,29 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 33: Talanx
Talanx: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 32: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 31: K+S
K+S: 0,12 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 30: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 0,15 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 29: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 0,45 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 28: United Internet
United Internet: 0,53 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0,99 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 26: Scout24
Scout24: 1,01 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 25: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 1,01 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 24: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 1,48 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 23: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 1,52 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 1,54 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 21: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 1,79 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 20: GEA
GEA: 2,08 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 19: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 2,23 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 18: Nordex
Nordex: 2,41 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 17: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 2,49 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 2,54 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 15: TRATON
TRATON: 2,71 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 14: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 3,32 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 13: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 3,50 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 12: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 3,81 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 11: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 4,00 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 10: Fraport
Fraport: 4,27 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 9: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 4,67 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 8: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 4,71 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 7: LANXESS
LANXESS: 5,93 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 6: TUI
TUI: 6,58 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 7,04 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 7,51 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 8,29 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 2: RENK
RENK: 13,43 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 16,02 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
