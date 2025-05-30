DAX23.997 +0,3%ESt505.367 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto14,19 -0,4%Dow42.270 +0,1%Nas19.114 -0,3%Bitcoin92.742 -0,3%Euro1,1370 +0,2%Öl64,18 +0,4%Gold3.306 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 BYD A0M4W9 Tesla A1CX3T HENSOLDT HAG000 Lufthansa 823212 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 Palantir A2QA4J Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Deutsche Bank 514000 thyssenkrupp 750000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen schließen uneins -- DAX geht knapp unter 24.000er-Marke ins Wochenende -- VW in Gesprächen mit US-Regierung über Zölle -- Marvell Technology, D-Wave, Rheinmetall, Bitcoin im Fokus
Top News
KW 22: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche KW 22: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Tesla-Aktie vor dem Durchbruch? Warum der Juni 2025 entscheidend werden könnte Tesla-Aktie vor dem Durchbruch? Warum der Juni 2025 entscheidend werden könnte
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
FONDSPREMIERE: BIT Capital legt ersten Multi-Asset-Fonds auf
Performance

KW 22: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

02.06.25 03:59 Uhr
MDAX-Performance KW 22: Top- und Flop-Aktien der Woche | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.594,4 PKT -103,2 PKT -0,34%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 22 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 22/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.05.2025 und dem 30.05.2025. Stand ist der 30.05.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -15,65 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 49: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -8,63 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 48: AUTO1

AUTO1: -5,37 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: Evonik

Evonik: -4,70 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Wer­bung

Platz 46: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -3,33 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 45: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -1,88 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: freenet

freenet: -0,95 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 43: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 42: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 40: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 39: Aurubis

Aurubis: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 38: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Wer­bung

Platz 36: KRONES

KRONES: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 35: RTL

RTL: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 33: Talanx

Talanx: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 32: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Wer­bung

Platz 31: K+S

K+S: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 30: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 0,15 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 29: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 28: United Internet

United Internet: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 26: Scout24

Scout24: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 25: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 24: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 23: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 21: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 1,79 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 20: GEA

GEA: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 19: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 18: Nordex

Nordex: 2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 17: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 2,54 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 15: TRATON

TRATON: 2,71 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 14: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 3,32 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 13: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 3,50 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 12: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 3,81 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 11: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 4,00 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 10: Fraport

Fraport: 4,27 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 9: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 4,67 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 8: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 4,71 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 7: LANXESS

LANXESS: 5,93 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 6: TUI

TUI: 6,58 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 7,04 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 7,51 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 8,29 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 2: RENK

RENK: 13,43 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 16,02 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

03:59KW 22: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02:58Bitcoin Price Eyes New Gains — Is the Next Leg Higher Starting?
01.06.25Gardaí at scene of fatal shooting in Carlow, girl (9) suffered leg injury
01.06.25Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
01.06.25Mai 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
30.05.25Fraport: Neues Terminal in Lima eröffnet
30.05.25MDAX-Wechsel im Juni: JPMorgan sieht IONOS als Ersatz für JENOPTIK - Aktien uneins
30.05.25Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX beendet den Freitagshandel im Minus
mehr