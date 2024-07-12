KW 28: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 28/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 05.07.2024 und dem 12.07.2024. Stand ist der 12.07.2024.
Platz 50: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -7,87 Prozent
Platz 49: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -7,48 Prozent
Platz 48: K+S
K+S: -6,63 Prozent
Platz 47: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,14 Prozent
Platz 46: Bechtle
Bechtle: -3,85 Prozent
Platz 45: LANXESS
LANXESS: -3,12 Prozent
Platz 44: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -3,12 Prozent
Platz 43: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -2,88 Prozent
Platz 42: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -2,84 Prozent
Platz 41: Fraport
Fraport: -2,57 Prozent
Platz 40: Evonik
Evonik: -2,43 Prozent
Platz 39: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -1,68 Prozent
Platz 38: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -1,66 Prozent
Platz 37: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -1,29 Prozent
Platz 36: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -0,79 Prozent
Platz 35: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -0,53 Prozent
Platz 34: United Internet
United Internet: -0,48 Prozent
Platz 33: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -0,27 Prozent
Platz 32: Aurubis
Aurubis: 0,06 Prozent
Platz 31: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,12 Prozent
Platz 30: freenet
freenet: 0,16 Prozent
Platz 29: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 0,31 Prozent
Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,31 Prozent
Platz 27: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 0,38 Prozent
Platz 26: Siltronic
Siltronic: 0,65 Prozent
Platz 25: TRATON
TRATON: 0,81 Prozent
Platz 24: Scout24
Scout24: 0,83 Prozent
Platz 23: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 0,91 Prozent
Platz 22: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 1,04 Prozent
Platz 21: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 1,05 Prozent
Platz 20: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,31 Prozent
Platz 19: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 1,43 Prozent
Platz 18: Befesa
Befesa: 1,50 Prozent
Platz 17: RTL
RTL: 1,53 Prozent
Platz 16: Talanx
Talanx: 1,69 Prozent
Platz 15: KRONES
KRONES: 1,77 Prozent
Platz 14: GEA
GEA: 1,80 Prozent
Platz 13: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,83 Prozent
Platz 12: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 2,14 Prozent
Platz 11: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 2,24 Prozent
Platz 10: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,60 Prozent
Platz 9: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 2,67 Prozent
Platz 8: TUI
TUI: 3,25 Prozent
Platz 7: Nordex
Nordex: 3,99 Prozent
Platz 6: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 4,02 Prozent
Platz 5: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 4,23 Prozent
Platz 4: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 4,76 Prozent
Platz 3: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 7,54 Prozent
Platz 2: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 8,70 Prozent
Platz 1: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 9,46 Prozent
