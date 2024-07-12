Heute im Fokus

Drägerwerk: Einmaleffekte sorgen für Umsatz- und Gewinnanstieg. Russisches Attentat auf Rheinmetall-Chef offenbar vereitelt. Apple Vision Pro geht in Deutschland in den Handel. Nikola hat seinen Börsenverbleib vorerst gesichert. Kartellamt erlaubt Glaxo Kauf von CureVac-COVID-Impfstoff. So hat sich die NEL-Tochter Cavendish an der Börse bislang geschlagen.