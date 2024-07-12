DAX18.748 +1,2%ESt505.043 +1,3%MSCIW3.627 +0,6%Dow40.001 +0,6%Nas18.398 +0,6%Bitcoin54.491 +0,5%Euro1,0907 +0,4%Öl85,27 -0,4%Gold2.411 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 28: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

14.07.24 01:11 Uhr
MDAX in KW 28: Diese Aktien sorgten für die größten Überraschungen | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.904,2 PKT 156,0 PKT 0,61%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 28 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 28/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 05.07.2024 und dem 12.07.2024. Stand ist der 12.07.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -7,87 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 49: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -7,48 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 48: K+S

K+S: -6,63 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 47: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,14 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 46: Bechtle

Bechtle: -3,85 Prozent

Platz 45: LANXESS

LANXESS: -3,12 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 44: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -3,12 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 43: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -2,88 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 42: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -2,84 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 41: Fraport

Fraport: -2,57 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 40: Evonik

Evonik: -2,43 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -1,68 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 38: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 37: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 36: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 35: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 34: United Internet

United Internet: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Aurubis

Aurubis: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 31: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 30: freenet

freenet: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 29: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 27: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 26: Siltronic

Siltronic: 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: TRATON

TRATON: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 24: Scout24

Scout24: 0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 23: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 0,91 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 22: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 21: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 20: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 1,31 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 1,43 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 18: Befesa

Befesa: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 17: RTL

RTL: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 16: Talanx

Talanx: 1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 15: KRONES

KRONES: 1,77 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 14: GEA

GEA: 1,80 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 13: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 12: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 2,14 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 11: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 2,24 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 10: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 9: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 2,67 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 8: TUI

TUI: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Nordex

Nordex: 3,99 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 6: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 4,02 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 5: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 4,23 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 4: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 4,76 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 3: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 7,54 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 2: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 8,70 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 1: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 9,46 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

