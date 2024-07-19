DAX18.172 -1,0%ESt504.827 -0,9%MSCIW3.553 -0,8%Dow40.288 -0,9%Nas17.727 -0,8%Bitcoin61.628 -0,1%Euro1,0881 -0,2%Öl82,56 -2,7%Gold2.399 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 29: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

21.07.24 02:17 Uhr
MDAX in KW 29: Diese Aktien sorgten für die größten Überraschungen | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.343,4 PKT -244,0 PKT -0,95%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 29 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 29/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.07.2024 und dem 19.07.2024. Stand ist der 19.07.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -11,50 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 49: Siltronic

Siltronic: -7,94 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -7,34 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -6,41 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 46: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -6,23 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 45: Aurubis

Aurubis: -5,83 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 44: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -5,62 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 43: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -5,38 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 42: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -5,25 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,11 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 40: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -5,11 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 39: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -4,77 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 38: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -4,69 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 37: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -4,31 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 36: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -4,11 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 35: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -3,80 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 34: Bechtle

Bechtle: -3,71 Prozent

Platz 33: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -3,66 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 32: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 31: Befesa

Befesa: -3,25 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 30: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -2,76 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 29: TUI

TUI: -2,71 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -2,59 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -1,68 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 26: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 25: GEA

GEA: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 24: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 23: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 22: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -1,20 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Talanx

Talanx: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 20: Nordex

Nordex: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: KRONES

KRONES: -0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 17: Evonik

Evonik: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: TRATON

TRATON: -0,64 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 15: Fraport

Fraport: -0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 14: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 13: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 12: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 0,14 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 11: Scout24

Scout24: 0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 10: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 9: United Internet

United Internet: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 7: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 6: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 5: RTL

RTL: 0,67 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 4: K+S

K+S: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 3: freenet

freenet: 2,69 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 2: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 5,09 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 1: LANXESS

LANXESS: 10,04 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

