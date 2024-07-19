KW 29: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 29/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.07.2024 und dem 19.07.2024. Stand ist der 19.07.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -11,50 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 49: Siltronic
Siltronic: -7,94 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 48: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -7,34 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -6,41 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 46: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -6,23 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 45: Aurubis
Aurubis: -5,83 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 44: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -5,62 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 43: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -5,38 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 42: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -5,25 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,11 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 40: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -5,11 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 39: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -4,77 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 38: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -4,69 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 37: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -4,31 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 36: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -4,11 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 35: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -3,80 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 34: Bechtle
Bechtle: -3,71 Prozent
Platz 33: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -3,66 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 32: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -3,47 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 31: Befesa
Befesa: -3,25 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 30: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -2,76 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 29: TUI
TUI: -2,71 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -2,59 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -1,68 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 26: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -1,63 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 25: GEA
GEA: -1,57 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 24: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,44 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 23: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -1,35 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 22: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -1,20 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Talanx
Talanx: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 20: Nordex
Nordex: -1,11 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -0,92 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: KRONES
KRONES: -0,79 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 17: Evonik
Evonik: -0,71 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: TRATON
TRATON: -0,64 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 15: Fraport
Fraport: -0,51 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 14: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -0,47 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 13: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 12: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 0,14 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 11: Scout24
Scout24: 0,14 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 10: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,29 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 9: United Internet
United Internet: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 0,51 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 7: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0,59 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 6: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 0,62 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 5: RTL
RTL: 0,67 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 4: K+S
K+S: 1,50 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 3: freenet
freenet: 2,69 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 2: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 5,09 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 1: LANXESS
LANXESS: 10,04 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Weitere News
Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com