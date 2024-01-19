KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 03/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.01.2024 und dem 19.01.2024. Stand ist der 19.01.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -15,45 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 49: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -13,21 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 48: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -11,54 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 47: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -11,31 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 46: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -11,03 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 45: Nordex
Nordex: -9,65 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -9,58 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 43: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -9,42 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 42: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -9,13 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 41: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -7,71 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 40: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -7,25 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -7,12 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 38: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -6,35 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -5,11 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Fraport
Fraport: -5,08 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 35: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -4,86 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 34: Aurubis
Aurubis: -4,79 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 33: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -3,95 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -3,84 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -3,77 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 30: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -3,58 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 29: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -2,96 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 28: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,89 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 27: Evonik
Evonik: -2,88 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: K+S
K+S: -2,81 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 25: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,58 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 24: Scout24
Scout24: -2,51 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 23: GEA
GEA: -2,18 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 22: LANXESS
LANXESS: -1,89 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 21: RTL
RTL: -0,96 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 20: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,86 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 19: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -0,74 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 18: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -0,48 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 17: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -0,37 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Siltronic
Siltronic: 0 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Talanx
Talanx: 0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 14: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 13: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 0,30 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 12: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 0,54 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 11: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 10: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 0,95 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 9: freenet
freenet: 1,01 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 8: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 1,29 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 7: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,91 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 6: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 3,01 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 5: United Internet
United Internet: 3,21 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 3,26 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 3: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,44 Prozent
Platz 2: KRONES
KRONES: 3,50 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 1: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 7,29 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
