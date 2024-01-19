DAX16.555 -0,1%ESt504.449 -0,1%MSCIW3.175 +1,0%Dow37.864 +1,1%Nas15.311 +1,7%Bitcoin38.205 ±0,0%Euro1,0898 +0,2%Öl78,63 -0,4%Gold2.030 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

21.01.24 02:14 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.432,1 PKT -120,8 PKT -0,47%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 3 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 03/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.01.2024 und dem 19.01.2024. Stand ist der 19.01.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -15,45 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 49: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -13,21 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 48: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -11,54 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 47: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -11,31 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 46: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -11,03 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 45: Nordex

Nordex: -9,65 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -9,58 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 43: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -9,42 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 42: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -9,13 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 41: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -7,71 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 40: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -7,25 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -7,12 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 38: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -6,35 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -5,11 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Fraport

Fraport: -5,08 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 35: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -4,86 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 34: Aurubis

Aurubis: -4,79 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 33: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -3,95 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -3,84 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -3,77 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 30: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -3,58 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 29: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -2,96 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 28: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 27: Evonik

Evonik: -2,88 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: K+S

K+S: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 25: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 24: Scout24

Scout24: -2,51 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 23: GEA

GEA: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 22: LANXESS

LANXESS: -1,89 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 21: RTL

RTL: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 20: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 19: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 18: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 17: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -0,37 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Siltronic

Siltronic: 0 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Talanx

Talanx: 0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 14: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 13: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 12: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 0,54 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 11: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 10: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 9: freenet

freenet: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 8: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 1,29 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 7: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,91 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 6: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 3,01 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 5: United Internet

United Internet: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 3,26 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 3: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,44 Prozent

Platz 2: KRONES

KRONES: 3,50 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 1: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 7,29 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

