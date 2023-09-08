KW 36: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 36/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 01.09.2023 und dem 08.09.2023. Stand ist der 08.09.2023.
Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: ramcreations / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -9,95 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 49: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -9,93 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 48: LANXESS
LANXESS: -8,83 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 47: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -8,22 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 46: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -8,06 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 45: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -7,38 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -6,99 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 43: Befesa
Befesa: -6,67 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 42: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -6,54 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 41: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -5,86 Prozent
Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images
Platz 40: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -4,97 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 39: Nordex
Nordex: -4,83 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -4,77 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 37: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -4,45 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 36: Aurubis
Aurubis: -4,40 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 35: Dürr
Dürr: -4,22 Prozent
Quelle: Dürr AG
Platz 34: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -3,88 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 33: RTL
RTL: -3,83 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 32: Redcare Pharmacy
Redcare Pharmacy: -3,77 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 31: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: -3,32 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 30: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -3,18 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 29: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -3,15 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 28: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -2,38 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 27: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -2,23 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 26: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -2,21 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 25: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,07 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 24: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -1,94 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -1,92 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 22: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -1,80 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 21: KRONES
KRONES: -1,71 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 20: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -1,48 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 19: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -1,07 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: K+S
K+S: -0,89 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 17: Scout24
Scout24: -0,81 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 16: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -0,75 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 15: freenet
freenet: -0,63 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 14: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -0,50 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 13: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,46 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 12: Evonik
Evonik: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0,61 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 10: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 0,76 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 9: GEA
GEA: 0,77 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 8: Fraport
Fraport: 1,11 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 7: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 1,52 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 6: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 1,53 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 5: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 2,25 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Bechtle
Bechtle: 2,37 Prozent
Platz 3: Talanx
Talanx: 3,35 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 2: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 3,82 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 1: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 5,48 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com