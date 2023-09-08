DAX15.740 +0,1%ESt504.237 -1,1%MSCIW2.949 +0,1%Dow34.577 +0,2%Nas13.762 +0,1%Bitcoin24.144 -0,1%Euro1,0702 ±0,0%Öl90,44 +0,8%Gold1.919 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 36: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

10.09.23 03:12 Uhr
KW 36: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
27.060,6 PKT -100,2 PKT -0,37%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 36 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 36/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 01.09.2023 und dem 08.09.2023. Stand ist der 08.09.2023.

Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: ramcreations / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -9,95 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 49: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -9,93 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 48: LANXESS

LANXESS: -8,83 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 47: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -8,22 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 46: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -8,06 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 45: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -7,38 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -6,99 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 43: Befesa

Befesa: -6,67 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 42: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -6,54 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 41: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -5,86 Prozent

Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images

Platz 40: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -4,97 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 39: Nordex

Nordex: -4,83 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -4,77 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 37: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -4,45 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 36: Aurubis

Aurubis: -4,40 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 35: Dürr

Dürr: -4,22 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 34: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -3,88 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 33: RTL

RTL: -3,83 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 32: Redcare Pharmacy

Redcare Pharmacy: -3,77 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 31: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: -3,32 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 30: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -3,18 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 29: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -3,15 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 28: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -2,38 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 27: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -2,23 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 26: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 25: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,07 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 24: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 22: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 21: KRONES

KRONES: -1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 20: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 19: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -1,07 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: K+S

K+S: -0,89 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 17: Scout24

Scout24: -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 16: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 15: freenet

freenet: -0,63 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 14: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 13: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 12: Evonik

Evonik: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 10: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 0,76 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 9: GEA

GEA: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 8: Fraport

Fraport: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 7: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 6: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 5: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 2,25 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Bechtle

Bechtle: 2,37 Prozent

Platz 3: Talanx

Talanx: 3,35 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 2: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 3,82 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 1: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 5,48 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

