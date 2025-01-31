KW 5: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 05/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 24.01.2025 und dem 31.01.2025. Stand ist der 31.01.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -6,58 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 49: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -5,12 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 48: Nordex
Nordex: -4,60 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 47: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -3,57 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 46: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -2,84 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 45: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -2,31 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -2,16 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 43: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -1,77 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 42: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -0,83 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 41: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 0,33 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 40: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: 0,37 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 0,53 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 38: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0,62 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 37: Siltronic
Siltronic: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 35: Evonik
Evonik: 1,03 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Talanx
Talanx: 1,11 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 33: KRONES
KRONES: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 32: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 1,35 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 31: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: 1,38 Prozent
Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma
Platz 30: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 1,46 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 1,96 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 28: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 1,97 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 27: AUTO1
AUTO1: 2,12 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 2,16 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 25: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,20 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 24: Scout24
Scout24: 2,24 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 23: Aurubis
Aurubis: 2,57 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 22: Fraport
Fraport: 2,86 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 21: GEA
GEA: 2,92 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 20: TUI
TUI: 3,01 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: LANXESS
LANXESS: 3,02 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 18: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 3,06 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: freenet
freenet: 3,41 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 16: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 3,74 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,77 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 14: RTL
RTL: 4,60 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 13: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 4,70 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 12: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,88 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 11: TRATON
TRATON: 5,10 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 10: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 5,94 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 9: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 5,98 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 8: K+S
K+S: 6,55 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 7: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 6,65 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 6,99 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 5: United Internet
United Internet: 7,00 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 7,10 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 3: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 7,38 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 2: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 8,20 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 1: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 11,87 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
