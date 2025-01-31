DAX21.732 ±0,0%ESt505.287 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto16,30 -3,2%Dow44.545 -0,8%Nas19.627 -0,3%Bitcoin98.927 +0,1%Euro1,0369 -0,2%Öl76,77 -0,4%Gold2.801 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 5: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

01.02.25 03:22 Uhr
MDAX-Performance in KW 5: Diese Aktien führten die Tops und Flops an | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.730,9 PKT -1,6 PKT -0,01%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 5 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 05/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 24.01.2025 und dem 31.01.2025. Stand ist der 31.01.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -6,58 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 49: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -5,12 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 48: Nordex

Nordex: -4,60 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 47: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -3,57 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 46: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -2,84 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 45: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -2,31 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -2,16 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 43: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 42: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 41: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 40: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 38: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 37: Siltronic

Siltronic: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 35: Evonik

Evonik: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Talanx

Talanx: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 33: KRONES

KRONES: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 32: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 31: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 30: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 1,46 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 1,96 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 28: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 1,97 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 27: AUTO1

AUTO1: 2,12 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 2,16 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 25: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 24: Scout24

Scout24: 2,24 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 23: Aurubis

Aurubis: 2,57 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 22: Fraport

Fraport: 2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 21: GEA

GEA: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 20: TUI

TUI: 3,01 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: LANXESS

LANXESS: 3,02 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 18: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: freenet

freenet: 3,41 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 16: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 3,74 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,77 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 14: RTL

RTL: 4,60 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 13: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 4,70 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 12: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,88 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 11: TRATON

TRATON: 5,10 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 10: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 5,94 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 9: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 5,98 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 8: K+S

K+S: 6,55 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 7: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 6,65 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 6,99 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 5: United Internet

United Internet: 7,00 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 7,10 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 3: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 7,38 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 2: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 8,20 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 1: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 11,87 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

