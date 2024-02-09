KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 06/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.02.2024 und dem 09.02.2024. Stand ist der 09.02.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -11,41 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 49: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -6,50 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 48: freenet
freenet: -6,49 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 47: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -6,22 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 46: Aurubis
Aurubis: -5,59 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 45: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -5,44 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 44: Fraport
Fraport: -4,75 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 43: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -4,70 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 42: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -4,67 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 41: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -4,55 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 40: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -4,53 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -4,45 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 38: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -4,15 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 37: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -4,02 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 36: Scout24
Scout24: -3,87 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 35: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -3,86 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 34: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -2,37 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 33: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -2,29 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -2,22 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Evonik
Evonik: -1,97 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: RTL
RTL: -1,75 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -1,64 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 28: United Internet
United Internet: -1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -0,38 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 26: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -0,34 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 25: KRONES
KRONES: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 24: GEA
GEA: 0 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 23: LANXESS
LANXESS: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 22: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,61 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 21: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,61 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 20: K+S
K+S: 0,64 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 19: Nordex
Nordex: 1,76 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Talanx
Talanx: 2,38 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 17: Siltronic
Siltronic: 2,59 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 2,96 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 15: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,00 Prozent
Platz 14: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 3,02 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 13: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 3,72 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 12: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 4,80 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 11: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 5,39 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 10: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 5,43 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 9: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 5,52 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 8: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 6,01 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 7: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 7,25 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 6: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 7,61 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 5: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 8,35 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 8,74 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 3: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 9,16 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 2: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 10,22 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 1: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 11,03 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com