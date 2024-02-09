DAX16.927 -0,2%ESt504.716 +0,1%MSCIW3.281 +0,5%Dow38.672 -0,1%Nas15.991 +1,3%Bitcoin44.296 ±0,0%Euro1,0783 +0,1%Öl81,86 +0,1%Gold2.024 ±0,0%
11.02.24 03:24 Uhr
MDAX-Wochenrückblick: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer der Nebenwerte an der Börse Frankfurt | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.728,8 PKT -57,1 PKT -0,22%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 6 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 06/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.02.2024 und dem 09.02.2024. Stand ist der 09.02.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -11,41 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -6,50 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 48: freenet

freenet: -6,49 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 47: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -6,22 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 46: Aurubis

Aurubis: -5,59 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 45: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -5,44 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 44: Fraport

Fraport: -4,75 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 43: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -4,70 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 42: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -4,67 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 41: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 40: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -4,53 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -4,45 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 38: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 37: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -4,02 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 36: Scout24

Scout24: -3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 35: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -3,86 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 34: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -2,37 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 33: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -2,22 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Evonik

Evonik: -1,97 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: RTL

RTL: -1,75 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 28: United Internet

United Internet: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 26: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 25: KRONES

KRONES: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 24: GEA

GEA: 0 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 23: LANXESS

LANXESS: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 22: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 21: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 20: K+S

K+S: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 19: Nordex

Nordex: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Talanx

Talanx: 2,38 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 17: Siltronic

Siltronic: 2,59 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 15: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,00 Prozent

Platz 14: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 3,02 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 13: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 12: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 4,80 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 11: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 5,39 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 10: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 5,43 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 9: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 5,52 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 8: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 6,01 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 7: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 7,25 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 6: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 7,61 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 5: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 8,35 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 8,74 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 3: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 9,16 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 2: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 10,22 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 1: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 11,03 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

