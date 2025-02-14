KW 7: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 07/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.02.2025 und dem 14.02.2025. Stand ist der 14.02.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: TUI
TUI: -14,93 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 49: United Internet
United Internet: -5,67 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 48: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -4,30 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 47: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -3,86 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,60 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 45: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -2,87 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 44: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -2,87 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 43: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,95 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 42: Nordex
Nordex: -1,38 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 41: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -1,36 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 40: freenet
freenet: -1,33 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 39: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -0,76 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 38: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: 0,17 Prozent
Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma
Platz 37: Scout24
Scout24: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 36: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 0,52 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 35: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 0,54 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Fraport
Fraport: 0,78 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 33: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 32: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Talanx
Talanx: 1,32 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 30: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 1,54 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 29: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 1,69 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 28: K+S
K+S: 1,97 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 27: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 2,11 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 26: AUTO1
AUTO1: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,25 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 24: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,44 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 23: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 2,85 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 22: GEA
GEA: 2,99 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 21: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 3,29 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: KRONES
KRONES: 4,04 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 19: Evonik
Evonik: 4,05 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 4,58 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 17: Aurubis
Aurubis: 4,62 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 16: Bechtle
Bechtle: 4,90 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 15: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: 4,91 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 5,44 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 13: RTL
RTL: 5,74 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 6,57 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 11: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 7,53 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 10: TRATON
TRATON: 8,51 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 9: LANXESS
LANXESS: 8,52 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 8: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 8,98 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 7: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 9,11 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 6: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 9,63 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 9,78 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 4: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 9,82 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Siltronic
Siltronic: 10,89 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 12,34 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 1: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 18,73 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Weitere News
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com