Performance

KW 7: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

16.02.25 02:37 Uhr
Marktanalyse KW 7: Die stärksten und schwächsten MDAX-Aktien | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
27.659,8 PKT -100,7 PKT -0,36%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 7 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 07/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.02.2025 und dem 14.02.2025. Stand ist der 14.02.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: TUI

TUI: -14,93 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: United Internet

United Internet: -5,67 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -4,30 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 47: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -3,86 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,60 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 45: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -2,87 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 44: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -2,87 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 43: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,95 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 42: Nordex

Nordex: -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 41: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 40: freenet

freenet: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 39: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -0,76 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 38: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: 0,17 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 37: Scout24

Scout24: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 36: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 35: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Fraport

Fraport: 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 33: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 32: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Talanx

Talanx: 1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 30: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 29: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 1,69 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 28: K+S

K+S: 1,97 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 27: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 2,11 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 26: AUTO1

AUTO1: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 24: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 23: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 2,85 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 22: GEA

GEA: 2,99 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 21: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 3,29 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: KRONES

KRONES: 4,04 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 19: Evonik

Evonik: 4,05 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 4,58 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 17: Aurubis

Aurubis: 4,62 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 16: Bechtle

Bechtle: 4,90 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 15: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: 4,91 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 5,44 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 13: RTL

RTL: 5,74 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 6,57 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 11: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 7,53 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 10: TRATON

TRATON: 8,51 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 9: LANXESS

LANXESS: 8,52 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 8: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 8,98 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 7: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 9,11 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 6: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 9,63 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 9,78 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 4: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 9,82 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Siltronic

Siltronic: 10,89 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 12,34 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 1: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 18,73 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

