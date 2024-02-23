DAX17.419 +0,3%ESt504.873 +0,4%MSCIW3.334 +0,1%Dow39.132 +0,2%Nas15.997 -0,3%Bitcoin47.501 -0,2%Euro1,0821 ±-0,0%Öl81,58 -2,2%Gold2.036 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 8: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

25.02.24 01:11 Uhr
MDAX-Wochenrückblick: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer der Nebenwerte an der Börse Frankfurt | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.999,5 PKT -100,3 PKT -0,38%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 8 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 08/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.02.2024 und dem 23.02.2024. Stand ist der 23.02.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -11,71 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 49: Nordex

Nordex: -10,23 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 48: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -9,08 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 47: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -7,76 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 46: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -7,49 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 45: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -6,15 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 44: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,37 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 43: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -3,82 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -3,78 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 41: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -3,43 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 40: KRONES

KRONES: -2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 39: LANXESS

LANXESS: -2,21 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 38: K+S

K+S: -1,71 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 37: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,68 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 35: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: United Internet

United Internet: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 32: RTL

RTL: -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 31: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,77 Prozent

Platz 30: Aurubis

Aurubis: -0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 29: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 28: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,67 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 27: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 26: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 25: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: GEA

GEA: -0,37 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 23: Evonik

Evonik: -0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 22: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 21: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -0,20 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 19: Scout24

Scout24: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 18: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,50 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 17: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 16: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 15: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0,93 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 14: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 13: freenet

freenet: 1,16 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 12: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 1,20 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 11: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 10: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 1,69 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 9: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 8: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 1,94 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 7: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 2,38 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 6: Talanx

Talanx: 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 5: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,69 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 4,58 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Fraport

Fraport: 4,62 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 2: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 7,01 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 1: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 15,17 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

