KW 8: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 08/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.02.2024 und dem 23.02.2024. Stand ist der 23.02.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -11,71 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 49: Nordex
Nordex: -10,23 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 48: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -9,08 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 47: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -7,76 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 46: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -7,49 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 45: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -6,15 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 44: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,37 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 43: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -3,82 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -3,78 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 41: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -3,43 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 40: KRONES
KRONES: -2,74 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 39: LANXESS
LANXESS: -2,21 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 38: K+S
K+S: -1,71 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 37: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,68 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -1,57 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 35: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -1,21 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: United Internet
United Internet: -1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 32: RTL
RTL: -0,86 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 31: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,77 Prozent
Platz 30: Aurubis
Aurubis: -0,73 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 29: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -0,70 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 28: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,67 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 27: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: -0,54 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 26: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 25: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -0,40 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: GEA
GEA: -0,37 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 23: Evonik
Evonik: -0,26 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 22: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 21: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -0,20 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 0,24 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 19: Scout24
Scout24: 0,45 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 18: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,50 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 17: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 0,52 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 16: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 0,60 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 15: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0,93 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 14: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 0,98 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 13: freenet
freenet: 1,16 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 12: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 1,20 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 11: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 10: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 1,69 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 9: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,84 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 8: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 1,94 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 7: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 2,38 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 6: Talanx
Talanx: 2,44 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 5: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,69 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 4,58 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Fraport
Fraport: 4,62 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 2: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 7,01 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 1: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 15,17 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com