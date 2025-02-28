KW 9: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 09/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 21.02.2025 und dem 28.02.2025. Stand ist der 28.02.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -12,16 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 49: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -7,86 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 48: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -6,50 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -5,94 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 46: Siltronic
Siltronic: -5,29 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 45: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -4,86 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 44: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -3,35 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 43: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: -2,82 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -1,51 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 41: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,45 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 40: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,44 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 39: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -0,79 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -0,43 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 37: LANXESS
LANXESS: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 36: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -0,23 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 35: Aurubis
Aurubis: -0,06 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 34: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 33: Scout24
Scout24: 0,05 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 32: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 0,60 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 31: K+S
K+S: 0,95 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 30: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 1,09 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 29: Evonik
Evonik: 1,11 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 27: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 1,15 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 1,44 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 25: Fraport
Fraport: 1,56 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 24: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 1,65 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 23: RTL
RTL: 2,23 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,45 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 21: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 2,51 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 20: GEA
GEA: 2,87 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 19: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: 3,04 Prozent
Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma
Platz 18: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 3,53 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 17: KRONES
KRONES: 4,47 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 16: Talanx
Talanx: 4,67 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 15: freenet
freenet: 4,73 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 14: TRATON
TRATON: 5,51 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 13: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 6,07 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 12: TUI
TUI: 6,30 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 6,39 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 10: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 7,21 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 9: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 7,82 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: United Internet
United Internet: 8,14 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 8,87 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 9,81 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 5: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 9,89 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 4: Nordex
Nordex: 11,24 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 3: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 15,39 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 2: AUTO1
AUTO1: 20,21 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 25,91 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
