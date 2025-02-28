DAX22.551 ±0,0%ESt505.464 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto12,38 +0,5%Dow43.841 +1,4%Nas18.847 +1,6%Bitcoin80.949 -0,5%Euro1,0385 ±0,0%Öl73,16 -1,0%Gold2.859 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 9: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

01.03.25 02:23 Uhr
MDAX-Wochenrückblick KW 9: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
28.298,4 PKT -259,8 PKT -0,91%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 9 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 09/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 21.02.2025 und dem 28.02.2025. Stand ist der 28.02.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -12,16 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 49: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -7,86 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 48: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -6,50 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -5,94 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 46: Siltronic

Siltronic: -5,29 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -4,86 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 44: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -3,35 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 43: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: -2,82 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -1,51 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 41: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 40: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 39: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -0,79 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 37: LANXESS

LANXESS: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 36: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 35: Aurubis

Aurubis: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 34: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 33: Scout24

Scout24: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 32: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 31: K+S

K+S: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 30: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 29: Evonik

Evonik: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 27: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 1,15 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 25: Fraport

Fraport: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 24: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 23: RTL

RTL: 2,23 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,45 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 21: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 2,51 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 20: GEA

GEA: 2,87 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 19: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: 3,04 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 18: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 3,53 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 17: KRONES

KRONES: 4,47 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 16: Talanx

Talanx: 4,67 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 15: freenet

freenet: 4,73 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 14: TRATON

TRATON: 5,51 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 13: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 6,07 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 12: TUI

TUI: 6,30 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 6,39 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 10: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 7,21 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 9: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 7,82 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: United Internet

United Internet: 8,14 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 8,87 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 9,81 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 5: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 9,89 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 4: Nordex

Nordex: 11,24 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 3: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 15,39 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 2: AUTO1

AUTO1: 20,21 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 25,91 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com