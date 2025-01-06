DAX19.922 +0,1%ESt504.870 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto15,38 +4,5%Dow42.544 -0,1%Nas19.311 -0,9%Bitcoin93.163 +2,2%Euro1,0351 -0,1%Öl75,32 +0,7%Gold2.636 +0,4%
Wechsel an der Spitze der Deutschen Börse: Stephan Leithner neuer CEO
Performance-Ranking

4. Quartal 2024: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel

01.01.25 23:22 Uhr
MDAX-Aktien auf dem Prüfstand: Gewinner und Verlierer im Quartalsduell | finanzen.net

Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.606,7 PKT 17,6 PKT 0,07%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im vierten Quartal 2024 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q4 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.09.2024 und dem 30.12.2024. Stand ist der 30.12.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: -43,09 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -36,02 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 48: Siltronic

Siltronic: -31,97 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -25,12 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 46: Bechtle

Bechtle: -22,48 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 45: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -20,95 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 44: Evonik

Evonik: -20,33 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 43: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -19,83 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 42: Nordex

Nordex: -19,04 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -18,70 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 40: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: -17,94 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 39: LANXESS

LANXESS: -16,91 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 38: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -16,43 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: United Internet

United Internet: -15,16 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -13,55 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 35: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -12,77 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 34: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -12,53 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 33: RTL

RTL: -12,32 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 32: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -11,90 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 31: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -11,25 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 30: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -9,95 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 29: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -9,77 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 28: K+S

K+S: -9,12 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 27: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -7,24 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 26: KRONES

KRONES: -6,98 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 25: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -6,14 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 24: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -5,17 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: TRATON

TRATON: -4,93 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 22: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,61 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 21: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -4,44 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 20: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -4,41 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 19: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 18: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 17: freenet

freenet: 3,07 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 16: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 3,50 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 14: Talanx

Talanx: 8,66 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 13: GEA

GEA: 8,78 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 12: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 8,98 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 11: Scout24

Scout24: 10,16 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 10: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 12,83 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 9: Aurubis

Aurubis: 16,48 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 8: Fraport

Fraport: 16,88 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 7: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 17,11 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 6: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 17,27 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 18,29 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 4: TUI

TUI: 22,05 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 27,55 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 2: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 27,88 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 1: AUTO1

AUTO1: 53,69 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

