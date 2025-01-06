4. Quartal 2024: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q4 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.09.2024 und dem 30.12.2024. Stand ist der 30.12.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: -43,09 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 49: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -36,02 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 48: Siltronic
Siltronic: -31,97 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -25,12 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 46: Bechtle
Bechtle: -22,48 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 45: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -20,95 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 44: Evonik
Evonik: -20,33 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 43: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -19,83 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 42: Nordex
Nordex: -19,04 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -18,70 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 40: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: -17,94 Prozent
Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma
Platz 39: LANXESS
LANXESS: -16,91 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 38: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -16,43 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: United Internet
United Internet: -15,16 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -13,55 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 35: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -12,77 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 34: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -12,53 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 33: RTL
RTL: -12,32 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 32: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -11,90 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 31: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -11,25 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 30: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -9,95 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 29: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -9,77 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 28: K+S
K+S: -9,12 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 27: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -7,24 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 26: KRONES
KRONES: -6,98 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 25: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -6,14 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 24: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -5,17 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: TRATON
TRATON: -4,93 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 22: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,61 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 21: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -4,44 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 20: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -4,41 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 19: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,65 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 18: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,62 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 17: freenet
freenet: 3,07 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 16: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 3,47 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 3,50 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 14: Talanx
Talanx: 8,66 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 13: GEA
GEA: 8,78 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 12: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 8,98 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 11: Scout24
Scout24: 10,16 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 10: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 12,83 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 9: Aurubis
Aurubis: 16,48 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 8: Fraport
Fraport: 16,88 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 7: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 17,11 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 6: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 17,27 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 18,29 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 4: TUI
TUI: 22,05 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 27,55 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 2: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 27,88 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 1: AUTO1
AUTO1: 53,69 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
