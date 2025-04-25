Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 17 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 17/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.04.2025 und dem 25.04.2025. Stand ist der 25.04.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -1,80 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -1,45 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 28: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -0,60 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Nordex
Nordex: -0,50 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 25: Kontron
Kontron: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 24: Formycon
Formycon: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: PNE
PNE: 0,93 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 22: freenet
freenet: 0,97 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 21: 1&1
1&1: 1,55 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 AG
Platz 20: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 2,84 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 19: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,89 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 18: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 3,02 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: United Internet
United Internet: 3,43 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: IONOS
IONOS: 3,90 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,98 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 14: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 4,88 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 4,91 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 12: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 5,25 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 11: Bechtle
Bechtle: 6,93 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 10: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 7,36 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 9: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 7,96 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 8: SAP SE
SAP SE: 8,27 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 7: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 8,76 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 8,88 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 5: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 10,94 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 4: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 11,53 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 3: Infineon
Infineon: 13,19 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 2: Siltronic
Siltronic: 13,80 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 15,42 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag