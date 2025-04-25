DAX22.242 +0,8%ESt505.154 +0,8%Top 10 Crypto12,60 +5,9%Dow40.114 +0,1%Nas17.383 +1,3%Bitcoin83.046 ±0,0%Euro1,1410 ±0,0%Öl66,91 +0,6%Gold3.315 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 17 im Überblick

26.04.25 02:12 Uhr
TecDAX in KW 17: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.588,3 PKT 5,1 PKT 0,14%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 17

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 17/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.04.2025 und dem 25.04.2025. Stand ist der 25.04.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 28: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Nordex

Nordex: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 25: Kontron

Kontron: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 24: Formycon

Formycon: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: PNE

PNE: 0,93 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 22: freenet

freenet: 0,97 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 21: 1&1

1&1: 1,55 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 20: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 2,84 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 19: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 18: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 3,02 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: United Internet

United Internet: 3,43 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: IONOS

IONOS: 3,90 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,98 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 14: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 4,88 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 4,91 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 12: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 5,25 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 11: Bechtle

Bechtle: 6,93 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 10: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 7,36 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 9: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 7,96 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 8: SAP SE

SAP SE: 8,27 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 7: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 8,76 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 8,88 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 5: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 10,94 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 4: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 11,53 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 3: Infineon

Infineon: 13,19 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 2: Siltronic

Siltronic: 13,80 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 15,42 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

