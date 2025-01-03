DAX19.906 -0,6%ESt504.871 -0,9%Top 10 Crypto16,14 +2,4%Dow42.732 +0,8%Nas19.622 +1,8%Bitcoin95.047 -0,1%Euro1,0312 ±0,0%Öl76,69 +1,0%Gold2.640 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 Lilium A3CYXP Rheinmetall 703000 Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Apple 865985 Amazon 906866 Palantir A2QA4J MicroStrategy 722713 Deutsche Bank 514000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Unter 20.000-Punkte-Marke: DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Apple stimmt Vergleich in Siri-Sammelklage zu -- Telekom plant Aktienrückkauf -- Lilium, Tullow Oil im Fokus
Top News
KW 1: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche KW 1: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
KW 1: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche KW 1: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
German Fund Champions 2025: Wer soll gewinnen? Stimmen Sie jetzt ab!
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 1: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

04.01.25 02:04 Uhr
Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 1 im Überblick | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.415,1 PKT -21,5 PKT -0,63%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 1

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 01/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.12.2024 und dem 03.01.2025. Stand ist der 03.01.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,23 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 29: Bechtle

Bechtle: -3,95 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 28: Siltronic

Siltronic: -3,32 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -3,21 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -2,66 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 25: Infineon

Infineon: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 24: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -2,37 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 23: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -2,31 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 22: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -2,19 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Wer­bung

Platz 21: United Internet

United Internet: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: 1&1

1&1: -1,83 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,73 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 16: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 15: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 14: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 13: NEXUS

NEXUS: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: NEXUS AG

Platz 12: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 11: IONOS

IONOS: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 8: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 7: SÜSS MicroTec SE

SÜSS MicroTec SE: 0,70 Prozent

Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG

Platz 6: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Kontron

Kontron: 1,85 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 3: freenet

freenet: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 2: PNE

PNE: 2,91 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 1: Nordex

Nordex: 5,22 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Mehr zum Thema TecDAX

02:04KW 1: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.25Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
03.01.25Dezember 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
03.01.25SAP, Siemens und Deutsche Telekom: Unternehmen zählen zu den 100 wertvollsten Börsenkonzernen der Welt in 2024
03.01.25Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: TecDAX beendet die Sitzung mit Verlusten
03.01.25TecDAX-Handel aktuell: TecDAX in Rot
03.01.25Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: Das macht der TecDAX aktuell
03.01.25Börse: Dax fällt unter 20.000-Punkte-Marke zurück, RWE mit Gewinnen, BASF im Minus, US-Börsen im Plus, Aktien von US Steel im Minus