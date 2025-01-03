KW 1: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 01/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.12.2024 und dem 03.01.2025. Stand ist der 03.01.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,23 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 29: Bechtle
Bechtle: -3,95 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 28: Siltronic
Siltronic: -3,32 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -3,21 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -2,66 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 25: Infineon
Infineon: -2,58 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 24: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -2,37 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 23: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -2,31 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 22: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -2,19 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 21: United Internet
United Internet: -2,14 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,94 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: 1&1
1&1: -1,83 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,73 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -1,54 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,29 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 15: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -1,01 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 14: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -0,90 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 13: NEXUS
NEXUS: -0,58 Prozent
Quelle: NEXUS AG
Platz 12: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 0,06 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 11: IONOS
IONOS: 0,45 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 0,60 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 8: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,64 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 7: SÜSS MicroTec SE
SÜSS MicroTec SE: 0,70 Prozent
Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG
Platz 6: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 1,22 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Kontron
Kontron: 1,85 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 3: freenet
freenet: 1,89 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 2: PNE
PNE: 2,91 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 1: Nordex
Nordex: 5,22 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag