KW 11: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

16.03.24 03:04 Uhr
TecDAX-Turbulenzen: Diese Tech-Giganten triumphieren, während andere in der Woche straucheln | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.379,7 PKT -42,9 PKT -1,25%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 11

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 11/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.03.2024 und dem 15.03.2024. Stand ist der 15.03.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: -12,31 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 29: Infineon

Infineon: -6,95 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 28: Nordex

Nordex: -6,33 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 27: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -6,14 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 26: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -5,95 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -4,79 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 24: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -4,48 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 23: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -3,70 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 22: Kontron

Kontron: -3,53 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 21: freenet

freenet: -3,45 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -3,19 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -3,18 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 18: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -3,00 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 17: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -2,95 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 16: SAP SE

SAP SE: -2,84 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 15: Siltronic

Siltronic: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: United Internet

United Internet: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 12: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 11: PNE

PNE: -1,15 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 10: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -1,07 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 7: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 6: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 5: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,83 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 4: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 3: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 1,68 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 2: Bechtle

Bechtle: 2,28 Prozent

Platz 1: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 2,69 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

