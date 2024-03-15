KW 11: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 11/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.03.2024 und dem 15.03.2024. Stand ist der 15.03.2024.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: -12,31 Prozent
Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Platz 29: Infineon
Infineon: -6,95 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 28: Nordex
Nordex: -6,33 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 27: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -6,14 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 26: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -5,95 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -4,79 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 24: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -4,48 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 23: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -3,70 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 22: Kontron
Kontron: -3,53 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 21: freenet
freenet: -3,45 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -3,19 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -3,18 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 18: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -3,00 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 17: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -2,95 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 16: SAP SE
SAP SE: -2,84 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 15: Siltronic
Siltronic: -2,68 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: United Internet
United Internet: -2,50 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -1,69 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 12: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 11: PNE
PNE: -1,15 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 10: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -1,07 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,12 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 7: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 6: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 0,40 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 5: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,83 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 4: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 0,85 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 3: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 1,68 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 2: Bechtle
Bechtle: 2,28 Prozent
Platz 1: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 2,69 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
