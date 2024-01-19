KW 3: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 03/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.01.2024 und dem 19.01.2024. Stand ist der 19.01.2024.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -17,72 Prozent
Platz 29: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -15,45 Prozent
Platz 28: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -11,03 Prozent
Platz 27: Nordex
Nordex: -9,65 Prozent
Platz 26: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -7,25 Prozent
Platz 25: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -6,83 Prozent
Platz 24: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -6,12 Prozent
Platz 23: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: -3,69 Prozent
Platz 22: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,59 Prozent
Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,58 Prozent
Platz 20: PNE
PNE: -2,25 Prozent
Platz 19: Infineon
Infineon: -0,22 Prozent
Platz 18: Siltronic
Siltronic: 0 Prozent
Platz 17: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0,21 Prozent
Platz 16: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 0,68 Prozent
Platz 15: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,73 Prozent
Platz 14: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 0,82 Prozent
Platz 13: freenet
freenet: 1,01 Prozent
Platz 12: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 2,13 Prozent
Platz 11: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,55 Prozent
Platz 10: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,78 Prozent
Platz 9: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,91 Prozent
Platz 8: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 3,01 Prozent
Platz 7: United Internet
United Internet: 3,21 Prozent
Platz 6: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 3,26 Prozent
Platz 5: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,44 Prozent
Platz 4: Kontron
Kontron: 4,42 Prozent
Platz 3: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 7,29 Prozent
Platz 2: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 8,94 Prozent
Platz 1: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 10,94 Prozent
