US-Börsen schließen weit im Plus - neue Rekorde -- DAX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- BASF enttäuscht bei Umsatz und Gewinn -- Deutsche Bank, MorphoSys, Apple, Fisker, iRobot im Fokus
KW 3: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
KW 3: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
KW 3: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

20.01.24 03:02 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 3

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 03/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.01.2024 und dem 19.01.2024. Stand ist der 19.01.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -17,72 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 29: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -15,45 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 28: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -11,03 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 27: Nordex

Nordex: -9,65 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 26: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -7,25 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -6,83 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 24: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -6,12 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: -3,69 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 22: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -2,59 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 20: PNE

PNE: -2,25 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 19: Infineon

Infineon: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 18: Siltronic

Siltronic: 0 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 16: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 14: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 13: freenet

freenet: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 12: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 11: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,55 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,78 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 9: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,91 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 8: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 3,01 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 7: United Internet

United Internet: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 3,26 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 5: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,44 Prozent

Platz 4: Kontron

Kontron: 4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 3: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 7,29 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 2: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 8,94 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 1: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 10,94 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

