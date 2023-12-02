DAX16.398 +1,1%ESt504.419 +0,8%MSCIW3.041 +0,6%Dow36.246 +0,8%Nas14.305 +0,6%Bitcoin35.589 +0,2%Euro1,0884 -0,1%Öl79,56 -4,0%Gold2.071 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 MorphoSys 663200 NVIDIA 918422 Deutsche Bank 514000 Plug Power A1JA81 NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866 Allianz 840400 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa 823212 BYD A0M4W9 Commerzbank CBK100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- DAX geht fester ins Wochenende und übersteigt 16.300-Punkte-Marke -- S&P Global bestätigt Siemens Energy-Rating -- BioNTech, Siemens im Fokus
Top News
KW 48: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
November 2023: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 48: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

02.12.23 03:07 Uhr
KW 48: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.209,0 PKT 12,5 PKT 0,39%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 48

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 48/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 24.11.2023 und dem 01.12.2023. Stand ist der 01.12.2023.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -8,44 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 29: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -6,00 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 28: Bechtle

Bechtle: -3,81 Prozent

Platz 27: Kontron

Kontron: -3,46 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 26: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,04 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 25: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,10 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 24: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 23: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 22: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 20: Siltronic

Siltronic: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 18: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 17: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 16: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 14: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 13: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,58 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,74 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 11: United Internet

United Internet: 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: PNE

PNE: 2,50 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 9: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 2,54 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 3,26 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: freenet

freenet: 3,39 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 6: Nordex

Nordex: 3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 5: SAP SE

SAP SE: 3,98 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 4: Infineon

Infineon: 7,18 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 3: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 9,19 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 2: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 9,47 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 1: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 45,00 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Mehr zum Thema TecDAX

03:07KW 48: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.12.23Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
01.12.23November 2023: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
01.12.23$1000 Invested In T-Mobile US 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today
01.12.23Börse Frankfurt in Grün: Anleger lassen TecDAX letztendlich steigen
01.12.23JENOPTIK-Aktie stark gefragt: JENOPTIK zieht Margenziel für 2025 an
01.12.23Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: So steht der TecDAX nachmittags
01.12.23G-SAP Life Navigates High School With Purpose and Precision