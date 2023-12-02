KW 48: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 48/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 24.11.2023 und dem 01.12.2023. Stand ist der 01.12.2023.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -8,44 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 29: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -6,00 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 28: Bechtle
Bechtle: -3,81 Prozent
Platz 27: Kontron
Kontron: -3,46 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 26: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,04 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 25: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,10 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 24: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -1,24 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 23: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 22: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -0,71 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -0,43 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 20: Siltronic
Siltronic: -0,42 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -0,04 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 18: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 0,43 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 17: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 0,80 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 16: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: 1,30 Prozent
Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Platz 14: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: 1,33 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 13: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,58 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,74 Prozent
Quelle: Qiagen
Platz 11: United Internet
United Internet: 2,35 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: PNE
PNE: 2,50 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 9: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 2,54 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 3,26 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: freenet
freenet: 3,39 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 6: Nordex
Nordex: 3,63 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 5: SAP SE
SAP SE: 3,98 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 4: Infineon
Infineon: 7,18 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 3: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 9,19 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 2: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 9,47 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 1: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 45,00 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
