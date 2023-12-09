KW 49: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 49/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 01.12.2023 und dem 08.12.2023. Stand ist der 08.12.2023.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -6,52 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 29: United Internet
United Internet: -6,51 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -4,56 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 27: Nordex
Nordex: -3,07 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 26: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -2,03 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Kontron
Kontron: -1,93 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 24: freenet
freenet: -1,91 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,79 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 21: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,67 Prozent
Platz 20: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -0,49 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 19: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 18: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,49 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 17: Siltronic
Siltronic: 0,54 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 0,81 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 15: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,01 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 14: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 1,43 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 13: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: 1,46 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 12: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,58 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 1,65 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,66 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,37 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 8: Infineon
Infineon: 2,84 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 7: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,30 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 6: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 4,13 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 5: PNE
PNE: 4,23 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 4: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 5,72 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 3: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 6,14 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 6,26 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 1: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: 13,19 Prozent
Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
