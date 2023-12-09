DAX16.759 +0,8%ESt504.523 +1,1%MSCIW3.047 +0,3%Dow36.248 +0,4%Nas14.404 +0,5%Bitcoin40.934 -0,2%Euro1,0764 -0,3%Öl75,65 +1,5%Gold2.004 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 49: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

09.12.23 01:22 Uhr
KW 49: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.251,1 PKT 31,0 PKT 0,96%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 49

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 49/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 01.12.2023 und dem 08.12.2023. Stand ist der 08.12.2023.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -6,52 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 29: United Internet

United Internet: -6,51 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -4,56 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 27: Nordex

Nordex: -3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 26: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -2,03 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Kontron

Kontron: -1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 24: freenet

freenet: -1,91 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,79 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 21: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,67 Prozent

Platz 20: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 19: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 18: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,49 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 17: Siltronic

Siltronic: 0,54 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 15: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 14: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 1,43 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 13: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: 1,46 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 12: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,58 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,37 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 8: Infineon

Infineon: 2,84 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 7: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,30 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 6: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 4,13 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 5: PNE

PNE: 4,23 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 4: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 5,72 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 3: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 6,14 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 6,26 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 1: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: 13,19 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

