Tops & Flops

April 2024: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

30.04.24 18:07 Uhr
DAX-Aktien im April 2024: Ein Rückblick auf die Monatsperformance | finanzen.net

Der vierte Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im April.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
17.932,2 PKT -186,2 PKT -1,03%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im April 2024.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im April 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2024 und dem 30.04.2024. Stand ist der 30.04.2024.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -23,41 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -9,90 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 38: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): -9,44 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Porsche

Porsche: -9,30 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 36: Symrise

Symrise: -9,24 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 35: Continental

Continental: -9,06 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 34: Merck

Merck: -8,95 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 33: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -8,87 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -8,40 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 31: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -8,15 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Covestro

Covestro: -7,30 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 29: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -7,17 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: BASF

BASF: -7,13 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 27: Zalando

Zalando: -6,91 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 26: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -6,26 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: SAP SE

SAP SE: -5,96 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 24: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -4,49 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -4,48 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 22: BMW

BMW: -4,22 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -4,12 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 20: Allianz

Allianz: -4,03 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -3,89 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Bayer

Bayer: -3,80 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: EON SE

EON SE: -3,76 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 16: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -3,66 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 15: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -2,42 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 14: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 13: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 11: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Siemens

Siemens: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 8: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 7: RWE

RWE: 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Infineon

Infineon: 3,82 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 5: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 4: adidas

adidas: 9,37 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Platz 3: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 9,66 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 11,88 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 13,50 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

