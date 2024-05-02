April 2024: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der vierte Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im April.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im April 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2024 und dem 30.04.2024. Stand ist der 30.04.2024.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -23,41 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -9,90 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 38: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): -9,44 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Porsche
Porsche: -9,30 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 36: Symrise
Symrise: -9,24 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 35: Continental
Continental: -9,06 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 34: Merck
Merck: -8,95 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 33: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -8,87 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -8,40 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 31: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -8,15 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Covestro
Covestro: -7,30 Prozent
Quelle: Covestro
Platz 29: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -7,17 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: BASF
BASF: -7,13 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 27: Zalando
Zalando: -6,91 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 26: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -6,26 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: SAP SE
SAP SE: -5,96 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 24: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -4,49 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -4,48 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 22: BMW
BMW: -4,22 Prozent
Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -4,12 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 20: Allianz
Allianz: -4,03 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -3,89 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Bayer
Bayer: -3,80 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: EON SE
EON SE: -3,76 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 16: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -3,66 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 15: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -2,42 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 14: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,64 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 13: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -1,40 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -0,80 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 11: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -0,73 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Siemens
Siemens: -0,60 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 8: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 2,94 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 7: RWE
RWE: 3,72 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Infineon
Infineon: 3,82 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 5: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 4,15 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 4: adidas
adidas: 9,37 Prozent
Quelle: adidas
Platz 3: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 9,66 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 11,88 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 13,50 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
