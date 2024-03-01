DAX17.678 +0,4%ESt504.878 -0,1%MSCIW3.323 -0,3%Dow38.878 -0,2%Nas16.005 +0,4%Bitcoin57.468 -0,4%Euro1,0803 -0,3%Öl83,78 +0,5%Gold2.046 +0,6%
Tops & Flops

Februar 2024: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

29.02.24 18:06 Uhr
DAX-Aktien im Februar 2024: Ein Rückblick auf die Monatsperformance | finanzen.net

Der zweite Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im Februar.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
17.678,2 PKT 77,0 PKT 0,44%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im Februar 2024.

Platz 40: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Februar 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.01.2024 und dem 29.02.2024. Stand ist der 29.02.2024.

Quelle: PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: RWE

RWE: -9,57 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Bayer

Bayer: -8,64 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 37: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -8,51 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 36: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -5,24 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 35: EON SE

EON SE: -5,06 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 34: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -4,45 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -4,26 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 32: Continental

Continental: -3,77 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -3,23 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 30: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Symrise

Symrise: -2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 28: Infineon

Infineon: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 27: Zalando

Zalando: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 0,50 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 25: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Covestro

Covestro: 2,61 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 23: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 2,66 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Merck

Merck: 2,67 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 21: Allianz

Allianz: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 3,22 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 3,27 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 18: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 4,10 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 17: BASF

BASF: 4,47 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 16: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 5,11 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: adidas

adidas: 5,12 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 5,19 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 13: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 5,80 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 12: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 6,20 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: SAP SE

SAP SE: 6,72 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 10: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 7,30 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 8,09 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 8,43 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 7: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 8,82 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Siemens

Siemens: 9,32 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 5: Porsche

Porsche: 12,51 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 4: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 14,21 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 3: BMW

BMW: 15,08 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 19,00 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 29,82 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

