Februar 2024: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der zweite Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im Februar.
Platz 40: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Februar 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.01.2024 und dem 29.02.2024. Stand ist der 29.02.2024.
Quelle: PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: RWE
RWE: -9,57 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Bayer
Bayer: -8,64 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 37: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -8,51 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 36: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -5,24 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 35: EON SE
EON SE: -5,06 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 34: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -4,45 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -4,26 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 32: Continental
Continental: -3,77 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -3,23 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 30: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -2,25 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Symrise
Symrise: -2,11 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 28: Infineon
Infineon: -1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 27: Zalando
Zalando: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 0,50 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 25: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 1,13 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Covestro
Covestro: 2,61 Prozent
Quelle: Covestro
Platz 23: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 2,66 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Merck
Merck: 2,67 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 21: Allianz
Allianz: 2,96 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 3,22 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 3,27 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 18: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 4,10 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 17: BASF
BASF: 4,47 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 16: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 5,11 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: adidas
adidas: 5,12 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 5,19 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 13: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 5,80 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 12: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 6,20 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: SAP SE
SAP SE: 6,72 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 10: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 7,30 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 8,09 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 8,43 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 7: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 8,82 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Siemens
Siemens: 9,32 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 5: Porsche
Porsche: 12,51 Prozent
Quelle: http://www.porsche.com
Platz 4: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 14,21 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 3: BMW
BMW: 15,08 Prozent
Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 19,00 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 29,82 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
