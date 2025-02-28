Februar 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Februar deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Februar 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.01.2025 und dem 28.02.2025. Stand ist der 28.02.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: TUI
TUI: -13,36 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 49: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -9,43 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 48: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -8,07 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 47: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -6,54 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -5,78 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 45: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -3,21 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 44: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: -3,01 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: Fraport
Fraport: -2,21 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 42: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,67 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 41: KRONES
KRONES: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 40: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Siltronic
Siltronic: 0,57 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 0,95 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 37: K+S
K+S: 1,81 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 36: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 1,94 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 35: Scout24
Scout24: 2,06 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 34: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 33: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 3,25 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 32: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 4,13 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: 4,27 Prozent
Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma
Platz 30: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 4,34 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 29: Bechtle
Bechtle: 4,38 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 28: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 4,81 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 27: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 4,94 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 26: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,00 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 25: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 5,30 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 24: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 6,00 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 23: Evonik
Evonik: 6,08 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 22: freenet
freenet: 6,58 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 21: Talanx
Talanx: 6,64 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 20: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 8,53 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 19: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 9,86 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 18: RTL
RTL: 10,33 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 17: GEA
GEA: 11,00 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 16: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 11,28 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 15: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 11,59 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 14: United Internet
United Internet: 11,72 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 12,82 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: LANXESS
LANXESS: 12,83 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 11: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 14,81 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 10: Aurubis
Aurubis: 15,00 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 9: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 15,59 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 8: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 16,55 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 7: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 18,46 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 19,69 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 5: Nordex
Nordex: 20,81 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 4: AUTO1
AUTO1: 23,74 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: TRATON
TRATON: 30,23 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 41,19 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 1: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 61,28 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Weitere News
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com