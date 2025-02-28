DAX22.551 ±0,0%ESt505.464 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto12,38 +0,5%Dow43.841 +1,4%Nas18.847 +1,6%Bitcoin83.066 +0,3%Euro1,0381 ±-0,0%Öl73,16 -1,0%Gold2.859 ±0,0%
DAX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich weit im Plus -- Allianz mit Milliarden-Aktienrückkauf -- BASF will operativen Gewinn steigern -- Super Micro, SoundHound, HP, Bitcoin im Fokus
Tops & Flops

Februar 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

02.03.25 02:15 Uhr
MDAX im Februar 2025: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer auf einen Blick | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Februar deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
28.298,4 PKT -259,8 PKT -0,91%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Februar 2025 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Februar 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.01.2025 und dem 28.02.2025. Stand ist der 28.02.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: TUI

TUI: -13,36 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -9,43 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 48: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -8,07 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 47: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -6,54 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -5,78 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 45: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -3,21 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 44: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: -3,01 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: Fraport

Fraport: -2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 42: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,67 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 41: KRONES

KRONES: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 40: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Siltronic

Siltronic: 0,57 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 37: K+S

K+S: 1,81 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 36: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 1,94 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 35: Scout24

Scout24: 2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 34: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 33: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 32: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 4,13 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: 4,27 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 30: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 4,34 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 29: Bechtle

Bechtle: 4,38 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 28: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 4,81 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 27: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 4,94 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 26: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,00 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 25: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 5,30 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 24: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 6,00 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 23: Evonik

Evonik: 6,08 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 22: freenet

freenet: 6,58 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 21: Talanx

Talanx: 6,64 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 20: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 8,53 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 19: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 9,86 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 18: RTL

RTL: 10,33 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 17: GEA

GEA: 11,00 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 16: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 11,28 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 15: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 11,59 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 14: United Internet

United Internet: 11,72 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 12,82 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: LANXESS

LANXESS: 12,83 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 11: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 14,81 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 10: Aurubis

Aurubis: 15,00 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 9: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 15,59 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 8: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 16,55 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 7: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 18,46 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 19,69 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 5: Nordex

Nordex: 20,81 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 4: AUTO1

AUTO1: 23,74 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: TRATON

TRATON: 30,23 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 41,19 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 1: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 61,28 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com