DAX16.859 -0,3%ESt504.639 -0,2%MSCIW3.227 +0,7%Dow38.520 +1,0%Nas15.362 +1,3%Bitcoin39.561 -0,1%Euro1,0877 ±0,0%Öl79,21 +0,5%Gold2.055 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Plug Power A1JA81 Deutsche Bank 514000 NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Microsoft 870747 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BYD A0M4W9 NEL ASA A0B733 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Novo Nordisk A3EU6F adidas A1EWWW Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- US-Börsen höher -- Deutsche Bank erhöht trotz Gewinnrückgangs die Dividende -- adidas übertrifft eigene Prognose -- Peloton, CHERRY, PayPal, Plug Power im Fokus
Top News
LVMH, Richemont, Burberry & Co.: Modetrend mischt Luxus-Aktien auf - Investoren setzen auf "stillen Luxus"
"Geheimes" Buffett-Portfolio: Diese Berkshire-Tochter ist selbst als Investor aktiv
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
120 Seiten frisches Blockchain-Wissen pünktlich zum Bitcoin-ETF: Ausgabe #5 des Blockmagazins ist da!
Tops & Flops

Januar 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

02.02.24 03:16 Uhr
Januar 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Januar deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.902,9 PKT -56,1 PKT -0,22%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Januar 2024 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Januar 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.12.2023 und dem 31.01.2024. Stand ist der 31.01.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -32,75 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 49: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -25,57 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 48: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -21,16 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 47: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -16,87 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 46: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -15,68 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -14,83 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 44: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -13,82 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 43: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -13,56 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 42: LANXESS

LANXESS: -12,05 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 41: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -11,24 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 40: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -10,38 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -10,06 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 38: Aurubis

Aurubis: -9,70 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 37: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -8,71 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 36: K+S

K+S: -8,70 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 35: Nordex

Nordex: -8,40 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 34: Evonik

Evonik: -7,32 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -5,90 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 32: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -5,26 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -5,16 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 30: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -3,73 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -2,34 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 28: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 27: GEA

GEA: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 26: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 25: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,13 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -0,87 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 23: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 20: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 19: Fraport

Fraport: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 18: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 17: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 16: Talanx

Talanx: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 15: freenet

freenet: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 14: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 13: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 12: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 11: RTL

RTL: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 10: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 9: KRONES

KRONES: 2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 8: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 3,64 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 7: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 5,43 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 6: United Internet

United Internet: 5,56 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Bechtle

Bechtle: 6,50 Prozent

Platz 4: Scout24

Scout24: 6,64 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 3: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 9,61 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 2: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 10,16 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 14,34 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

04:09Lufthansa, Austrian, Brussels und Swiss teilen Codes mit KM Malta Airlines
03:16Januar 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.24FMC Corp (FMC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
01.02.24Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX präsentiert sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels schwächer
01.02.24Bodenpersonal erwägt Streik im Tarifkonflikt mit Lufthansa
01.02.24LH452 ab München: Airbus A380 von Lufthansa meldet Luftnotlage und landet in Paris
01.02.24Termin ist noch unklar: Bei der Lufthansa zeichnet sich der nächste Streik ab
01.02.24Börse Frankfurt in Grün: So steht der MDAX am Donnerstagnachmittag