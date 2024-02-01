Januar 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Januar deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Januar 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.12.2023 und dem 31.01.2024. Stand ist der 31.01.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -32,75 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 49: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -25,57 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 48: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -21,16 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 47: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -16,87 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 46: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -15,68 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 45: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -14,83 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 44: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -13,82 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 43: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -13,56 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 42: LANXESS
LANXESS: -12,05 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 41: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -11,24 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 40: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -10,38 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -10,06 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 38: Aurubis
Aurubis: -9,70 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 37: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -8,71 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 36: K+S
K+S: -8,70 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 35: Nordex
Nordex: -8,40 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 34: Evonik
Evonik: -7,32 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -5,90 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 32: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -5,26 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -5,16 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 30: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -3,73 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -2,34 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 28: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -2,14 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 27: GEA
GEA: -1,30 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 26: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,29 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 25: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,13 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -0,87 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 23: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -0,55 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,48 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,28 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 20: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 19: Fraport
Fraport: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 18: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0,40 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 17: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 0,58 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 16: Talanx
Talanx: 0,62 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 15: freenet
freenet: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 14: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 1,24 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 13: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 1,30 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 12: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 2,07 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 11: RTL
RTL: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 10: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,53 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 9: KRONES
KRONES: 2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 8: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 3,64 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 7: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 5,43 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 6: United Internet
United Internet: 5,56 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Bechtle
Bechtle: 6,50 Prozent
Platz 4: Scout24
Scout24: 6,64 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 3: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 9,61 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 2: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 10,16 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 14,34 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com