Mai 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Mai deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Mai 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.04.2024 und dem 31.05.2024. Stand ist der 31.05.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -16,22 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 49: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -14,58 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 48: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -13,23 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 47: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -11,14 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -9,84 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 45: freenet
freenet: -7,91 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 44: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -6,61 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: LANXESS
LANXESS: -6,52 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 42: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -4,57 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -4,35 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,21 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 39: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -3,87 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 38: K+S
K+S: -3,74 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 37: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -3,62 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 36: United Internet
United Internet: -3,62 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -2,51 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 34: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -1,55 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 33: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,46 Prozent
Platz 32: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,06 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 31: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -0,74 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 30: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 29: Scout24
Scout24: 0,14 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 28: GEA
GEA: 1,00 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 27: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 1,29 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 26: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 1,36 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 25: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 1,41 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 24: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 1,42 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 23: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,42 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 1,51 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 21: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 1,65 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 20: KRONES
KRONES: 1,94 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 19: Siltronic
Siltronic: 2,05 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 2,75 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 17: Evonik
Evonik: 3,20 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Aurubis
Aurubis: 3,26 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 15: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 3,41 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 14: Talanx
Talanx: 3,47 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 13: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 3,70 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 12: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 3,96 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 11: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 5,72 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 10: RTL
RTL: 6,22 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 6,50 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 8: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 8,48 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 7: Nordex
Nordex: 8,75 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 6: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 8,89 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 5: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 9,21 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 4: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 10,27 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Fraport
Fraport: 12,79 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 2: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 14,87 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 1: Befesa
Befesa: 22,22 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
