Mai 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

02.06.24 02:14 Uhr
Performance der MDAX-Aktien: Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Mai deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.716,8 PKT -88,6 PKT -0,33%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Mai 2024 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Mai 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.04.2024 und dem 31.05.2024. Stand ist der 31.05.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -16,22 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -14,58 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 48: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -13,23 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 47: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -11,14 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -9,84 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 45: freenet

freenet: -7,91 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 44: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -6,61 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: LANXESS

LANXESS: -6,52 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 42: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -4,57 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -4,35 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,21 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 39: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -3,87 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 38: K+S

K+S: -3,74 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 37: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -3,62 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 36: United Internet

United Internet: -3,62 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -2,51 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 34: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -1,55 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 33: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,46 Prozent

Platz 32: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 31: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 30: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 29: Scout24

Scout24: 0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 28: GEA

GEA: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 27: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 1,29 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 26: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 1,36 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 25: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 1,41 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 24: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 23: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 1,42 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 21: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 20: KRONES

KRONES: 1,94 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 19: Siltronic

Siltronic: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 17: Evonik

Evonik: 3,20 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Aurubis

Aurubis: 3,26 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 15: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 3,41 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 14: Talanx

Talanx: 3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 13: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 3,70 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 12: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 3,96 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 11: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 5,72 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 10: RTL

RTL: 6,22 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 6,50 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 8: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 8,48 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 7: Nordex

Nordex: 8,75 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 6: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 8,89 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 5: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 9,21 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 4: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 10,27 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Fraport

Fraport: 12,79 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 2: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 14,87 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 1: Befesa

Befesa: 22,22 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

