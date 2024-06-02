DAX18.498 ±0,0%ESt504.984 ±0,0%MSCIW3.420 -0,3%Dow38.260 +0,4%Nas16.534 -1,2%Bitcoin61.983 -1,8%Euro1,0851 +0,2%Öl81,60 -0,4%Gold2.331 -0,5%
Nach US-Preisdaten: DAX letztlich stabil -- Deutsche Bank überrascht mit Aussagen zu Anleihegeschäft -- SYNLAB-Anleger erhalten Kaufangebot -- NIO, NEL, Dell im Fokus
Mai 2024: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht am Mittag Abschläge
Tops & Flops

31.05.24 19:16 Uhr
Der fünfte Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im Mai.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
18.497,9 PKT 1,2 PKT 0,01%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im Mai 2024.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Mai 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.04.2024 und dem 31.05.2024. Stand ist der 31.05.2024.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -14,45 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -11,86 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 38: Porsche

Porsche: -9,32 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 37: BMW

BMW: -9,05 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -7,42 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -6,40 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: SAP SE

SAP SE: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 33: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -1,81 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 32: Zalando

Zalando: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 30: BASF

BASF: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 29: EON SE

EON SE: -0,97 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 28: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Siemens

Siemens: 0,20 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Allianz

Allianz: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 22: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 0,97 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: adidas

adidas: 2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Continental

Continental: 2,30 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 2,46 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 2,70 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bayer

Bayer: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 4,68 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Covestro

Covestro: 5,13 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 10: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 5,40 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 9: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 5,96 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 8: RWE

RWE: 6,77 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Symrise

Symrise: 8,59 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 6: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 11,09 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 5: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 11,32 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 11,63 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 3: Merck

Merck: 11,78 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 2: Infineon

Infineon: 12,55 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 1: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 28,60 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

