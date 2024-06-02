Mai 2024: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der fünfte Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im Mai.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Mai 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.04.2024 und dem 31.05.2024. Stand ist der 31.05.2024.
Platz 40: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -14,45 Prozent
Platz 39: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -11,86 Prozent
Platz 38: Porsche
Porsche: -9,32 Prozent
Platz 37: BMW
BMW: -9,05 Prozent
Platz 36: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -7,42 Prozent
Platz 35: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -6,40 Prozent
Platz 34: SAP SE
SAP SE: -2,20 Prozent
Platz 33: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -1,81 Prozent
Platz 32: Zalando
Zalando: -1,66 Prozent
Platz 31: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,53 Prozent
Platz 30: BASF
BASF: -1,52 Prozent
Platz 29: EON SE
EON SE: -0,97 Prozent
Platz 28: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -0,13 Prozent
Platz 27: Siemens
Siemens: 0,20 Prozent
Platz 26: Allianz
Allianz: 0,64 Prozent
Platz 25: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,74 Prozent
Platz 24: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 0,81 Prozent
Platz 23: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 0,84 Prozent
Platz 22: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 0,97 Prozent
Platz 21: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 1,14 Prozent
Platz 20: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 1,44 Prozent
Platz 19: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 2,05 Prozent
Platz 18: adidas
adidas: 2,25 Prozent
Platz 17: Continental
Continental: 2,30 Prozent
Platz 16: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 2,46 Prozent
Platz 15: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 2,70 Prozent
Platz 14: Bayer
Bayer: 3,25 Prozent
Platz 13: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 3,72 Prozent
Platz 12: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 4,68 Prozent
Platz 11: Covestro
Covestro: 5,13 Prozent
Platz 10: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 5,40 Prozent
Platz 9: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 5,96 Prozent
Platz 8: RWE
RWE: 6,77 Prozent
Platz 7: Symrise
Symrise: 8,59 Prozent
Platz 6: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 11,09 Prozent
Platz 5: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 11,32 Prozent
Platz 4: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 11,63 Prozent
Platz 3: Merck
Merck: 11,78 Prozent
Platz 2: Infineon
Infineon: 12,55 Prozent
Platz 1: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 28,60 Prozent
