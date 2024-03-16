KW 11: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 11/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.03.2024 und dem 15.03.2024. Stand ist der 15.03.2024.
Platz 40: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -10,78 Prozent
Platz 39: Infineon
Infineon: -6,95 Prozent
Platz 38: Continental
Continental: -5,02 Prozent
Platz 37: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -3,19 Prozent
Platz 36: SAP SE
SAP SE: -2,84 Prozent
Platz 35: Fresenius
Fresenius: -2,8 Prozent
Platz 34: RWE
RWE: -2,61 Prozent
Platz 33: Covestro
Covestro: -2,44 Prozent
Platz 32: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -2,33 Prozent
Platz 31: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -2,32 Prozent
Platz 30: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -2,22 Prozent
Platz 29: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -1,69 Prozent
Platz 28: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -1,66 Prozent
Platz 27: BMW
BMW: -1,36 Prozent
Platz 26: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -1,07 Prozent
Platz 25: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -0,74 Prozent
Platz 24: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,48 Prozent
Platz 23: Bayer
Bayer: -0,15 Prozent
Platz 22: Merck
Merck: -0,13 Prozent
Platz 21: Symrise
Symrise: 0 Prozent
Platz 20: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,76 Prozent
Platz 19: BASF
BASF: 1,03 Prozent
Platz 18: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 1,46 Prozent
Platz 17: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 1,61 Prozent
Platz 16: Siemens
Siemens: 1,67 Prozent
Platz 15: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 1,76 Prozent
Platz 14: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,81 Prozent
Platz 13: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 2,13 Prozent
Platz 12: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 2,81 Prozent
Platz 11: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 3,00 Prozent
Platz 10: Allianz
Allianz: 3,03 Prozent
Platz 9: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 3,29 Prozent
Platz 8: EON SE
EON SE: 5,92 Prozent
Platz 7: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 6,44 Prozent
Platz 6: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 7,04 Prozent
Platz 5: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 7,09 Prozent
Platz 4: Porsche
Porsche: 7,60 Prozent
Platz 3: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 8,32 Prozent
Platz 2: adidas
adidas: 8,39 Prozent
Platz 1: Zalando
Zalando: 16,62 Prozent
