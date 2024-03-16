DAX17.937 ±-0,0%ESt504.986 -0,1%MSCIW3.382 -0,4%Dow38.680 -0,6%Nas15.966 -1,0%Bitcoin62.235 -5,1%Euro1,0885 ±0,0%Öl85,46 +0,4%Gold2.159 -0,1%
DAX geht unter 18.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- Vonovia erleidet 2023 milliardenschweren Verlust -- Rheinmetall, Varta, HelloFresh, Coinbase, Fisker im Fokus
KW 11: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Schwache Performance in New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag
Wochenperformance

KW 11: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

15.03.24 18:03 Uhr
Brennpunkt DAX: Spektakuläre Achterbahnfahrt der Top-Aktien an der Frankfurter Börse | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
17.936,7 PKT -5,4 PKT -0,03%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 11 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 11/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.03.2024 und dem 15.03.2024. Stand ist der 15.03.2024.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -10,78 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 39: Infineon

Infineon: -6,95 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 38: Continental

Continental: -5,02 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -3,19 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: SAP SE

SAP SE: -2,84 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Fresenius

Fresenius: -2,8 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 34: RWE

RWE: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 33: Covestro

Covestro: -2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 32: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -2,32 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 30: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -2,22 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 29: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 28: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 27: BMW

BMW: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 26: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -1,07 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Bayer

Bayer: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 22: Merck

Merck: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 21: Symrise

Symrise: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 20: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,76 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: BASF

BASF: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 18: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 1,46 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 1,61 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 16: Siemens

Siemens: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 14: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 13: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 12: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 11: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 3,00 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Allianz

Allianz: 3,03 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 9: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 3,29 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: EON SE

EON SE: 5,92 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 7: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 6,44 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 7,04 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 5: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 7,09 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Porsche

Porsche: 7,60 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 3: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 8,32 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: adidas

adidas: 8,39 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Zalando

Zalando: 16,62 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

