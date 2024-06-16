DAX18.002 -1,4%ESt504.839 -2,0%MSCIW3.504 -0,3%Dow38.528 -0,3%Nas17.678 +0,1%Bitcoin61.172 -1,6%Euro1,0702 -0,3%Öl82,84 +0,8%Gold2.334 +1,3%
Wochenperformance

KW 24: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

14.06.24 19:08 Uhr
KW 24 im DAX: Diese 40 Aktien sorgten für Spannung an der Börse | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
18.002,0 PKT -263,7 PKT -1,44%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 24 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 24/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.06.2024 und dem 14.06.2024. Stand ist der 14.06.2024.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -14,12 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 39: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -11,62 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -10,06 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Continental

Continental: -9,90 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 36: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -7,19 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Porsche

Porsche: -6,31 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 34: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -5,77 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 33: Zalando

Zalando: -5,42 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 32: Siemens

Siemens: -4,99 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -4,98 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: BASF

BASF: -4,73 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 29: BMW

BMW: -4,69 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -4,43 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 27: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): -4,29 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Infineon

Infineon: -3,97 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 25: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -3,93 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 24: Bayer

Bayer: -3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -3,37 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 22: Allianz

Allianz: -3,10 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -3,03 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 20: RWE

RWE: -2,98 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 19: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -2,93 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: adidas

adidas: -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 15: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -1,88 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 14: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 13: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 12: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 11: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 10: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Merck

Merck: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 7: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 0,70 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: EON SE

EON SE: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 5: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 4: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 0,97 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 3: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 2: Symrise

Symrise: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 1: Covestro

Covestro: 3,80 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

