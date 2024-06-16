KW 24: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 24/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.06.2024 und dem 14.06.2024. Stand ist der 14.06.2024.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -14,12 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 39: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -11,62 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -10,06 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Continental
Continental: -9,90 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 36: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -7,19 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Porsche
Porsche: -6,31 Prozent
Quelle: http://www.porsche.com
Platz 34: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -5,77 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 33: Zalando
Zalando: -5,42 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 32: Siemens
Siemens: -4,99 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -4,98 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: BASF
BASF: -4,73 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 29: BMW
BMW: -4,69 Prozent
Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -4,43 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 27: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): -4,29 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Infineon
Infineon: -3,97 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 25: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -3,93 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 24: Bayer
Bayer: -3,65 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -3,37 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 22: Allianz
Allianz: -3,10 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -3,03 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 20: RWE
RWE: -2,98 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 19: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -2,93 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: adidas
adidas: -2,64 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -2,44 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 15: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -1,88 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 14: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 13: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,45 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 12: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -1,13 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 11: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -0,28 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 10: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -0,27 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Merck
Merck: 0,41 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 7: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 0,70 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: EON SE
EON SE: 0,81 Prozent
Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 5: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 4: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 0,97 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 3: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 2: Symrise
Symrise: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 1: Covestro
Covestro: 3,80 Prozent
Quelle: Covestro
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com