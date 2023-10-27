KW 43: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 43/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.10.2023 und dem 27.10.2023. Stand ist der 27.10.2023.
Platz 40: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -31,11 Prozent
Platz 39: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -9,35 Prozent
Platz 38: Porsche
Porsche: -7,85 Prozent
Platz 37: BMW
BMW: -5,42 Prozent
Platz 36: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -5,25 Prozent
Platz 35: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -4,04 Prozent
Platz 34: Merck
Merck: -3,90 Prozent
Platz 33: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -3,73 Prozent
Platz 32: Siemens
Siemens: -3,70 Prozent
Platz 31: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -3,21 Prozent
Platz 30: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -3,05 Prozent
Platz 29: Zalando
Zalando: -3,01 Prozent
Platz 28: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -2,35 Prozent
Platz 27: Bayer
Bayer: -2,33 Prozent
Platz 26: adidas
adidas: -2,18 Prozent
Platz 25: Covestro
Covestro: -1,86 Prozent
Platz 24: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -1,65 Prozent
Platz 23: Infineon
Infineon: -0,92 Prozent
Platz 22: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -0,83 Prozent
Platz 21: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -0,74 Prozent
Platz 20: Continental
Continental: -0,36 Prozent
Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,30 Prozent
Platz 18: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -0,16 Prozent
Platz 17: Allianz
Allianz: 0,55 Prozent
Platz 16: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 0,63 Prozent
Platz 15: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 0,81 Prozent
Platz 14: SAP SE
SAP SE: 0,89 Prozent
Platz 13: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,89 Prozent
Platz 12: BASF
BASF: 1,13 Prozent
Platz 11: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 1,42 Prozent
Platz 10: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 1,53 Prozent
Platz 9: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 1,65 Prozent
Platz 8: EON SE
EON SE: 1,93 Prozent
Platz 7: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 2,39 Prozent
Platz 6: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 2,54 Prozent
Platz 5: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 3,02 Prozent
Platz 4: Symrise
Symrise: 4,15 Prozent
Platz 3: RWE
RWE: 4,19 Prozent
Platz 2: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 6,22 Prozent
Platz 1: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 9,21 Prozent
