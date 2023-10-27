DAX14.687 -0,3%ESt504.014 -0,9%MSCIW2.732 -0,3%Dow32.418 -1,1%Nas12.643 +0,4%Bitcoin32.090 ±0,0%Euro1,0566 ±0,0%Öl90,44 +2,6%Gold2.007 ±0,0%
DAX geht mit Abgaben ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Amazon mit Gewinn- und Umsatzsprung -- Covestro reduziert Gewinnziel -- MTU übertrifft Erwartungen -- Siemens Energy im Fokus
KW 43: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So stark beeinflusst die NVIDIA-Aktie die Performance von ETFs mit Fokus auf Tech, Halbleiter oder KI
Wochenperformance

KW 43: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

27.10.23 23:52 Uhr
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
14.687,4 PKT -43,6 PKT -0,30%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 43 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 43/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.10.2023 und dem 27.10.2023. Stand ist der 27.10.2023.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -31,11 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 39: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -9,35 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Porsche

Porsche: -7,85 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 37: BMW

BMW: -5,42 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -5,25 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 35: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -4,04 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Merck

Merck: -3,90 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 33: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -3,73 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Siemens

Siemens: -3,70 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -3,21 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 30: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 29: Zalando

Zalando: -3,01 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 28: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -2,35 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 27: Bayer

Bayer: -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: adidas

adidas: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Platz 25: Covestro

Covestro: -1,86 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 24: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 23: Infineon

Infineon: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 22: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 21: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Continental

Continental: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Allianz

Allianz: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 0,63 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 15: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 14: SAP SE

SAP SE: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 13: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: BASF

BASF: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 11: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 10: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 9: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: EON SE

EON SE: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 7: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 2,54 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 3,02 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Symrise

Symrise: 4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 3: RWE

RWE: 4,19 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 6,22 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 1: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 9,21 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

