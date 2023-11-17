DAX15.919 +0,8%ESt504.341 +0,9%MSCIW2.973 -0,1%Dow34.919 -0,1%Nas14.128 +0,1%Bitcoin33.432 +0,2%Euro1,0892 +0,4%Öl80,67 +4,2%Gold1.982 ±-0,0%
Nach EU-Inflationsdaten: DAX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Bayer platziert Anleihen in Milliardenhöhe -- Commerzbank ist sich Risiken von Transformation bewusst -- FMC, IBM im Fokus
KW 46: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
NYSE-Handel Dow Jones in Rot
Wochenperformance

KW 46: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

17.11.23 18:04 Uhr
KW 46: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
15.919,2 PKT 132,6 PKT 0,84%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 46 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 46/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.11.2023 und dem 17.11.2023. Stand ist der 17.11.2023.

Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 38: Symrise

Symrise: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 37: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 36: EON SE

EON SE: 0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 35: BASF

BASF: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 34: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Covestro

Covestro: 1,74 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 32: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 31: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 29: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 2,01 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 27: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 26: Allianz

Allianz: 2,93 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 3,01 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Bayer

Bayer: 3,23 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 23: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 22: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 21: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 3,74 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 3,98 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 19: Porsche

Porsche: 4,00 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 18: BMW

BMW: 4,41 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 4,92 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Merck

Merck: 4,98 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 15: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 5,00 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 5,10 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: adidas

adidas: 5,11 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 5,41 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 11: RWE

RWE: 5,68 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 10: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 6,36 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 9: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 6,44 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Zalando

Zalando: 7,66 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 7: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 8,44 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 6: Continental

Continental: 8,65 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 5: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 8,91 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 9,11 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 3: Siemens

Siemens: 13,50 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 2: Infineon

Infineon: 14,59 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 1: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 24,39 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

