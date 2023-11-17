KW 46: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 46/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.11.2023 und dem 17.11.2023. Stand ist der 17.11.2023.
Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,56 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 0,77 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 38: Symrise
Symrise: 0,79 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 37: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 0,82 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 36: EON SE
EON SE: 0,92 Prozent
Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 35: BASF
BASF: 1,30 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 34: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 1,63 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Covestro
Covestro: 1,74 Prozent
Quelle: Covestro
Platz 32: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 31: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 29: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 2,01 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 27: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,47 Prozent
Quelle: Qiagen
Platz 26: Allianz
Allianz: 2,93 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 3,01 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Bayer
Bayer: 3,23 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 23: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 3,36 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 22: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 3,44 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 21: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 3,74 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 3,98 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 19: Porsche
Porsche: 4,00 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 18: BMW
BMW: 4,41 Prozent
Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 4,92 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Merck
Merck: 4,98 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 15: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 5,00 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 5,10 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: adidas
adidas: 5,11 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 5,41 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 11: RWE
RWE: 5,68 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 10: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 6,36 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 9: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 6,44 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Zalando
Zalando: 7,66 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 7: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 8,44 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 6: Continental
Continental: 8,65 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 5: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 8,91 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 9,11 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 3: Siemens
Siemens: 13,50 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 2: Infineon
Infineon: 14,59 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 1: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 24,39 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com