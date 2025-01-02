Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,7 Prozent auf 82,17 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 15:52 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,7 Prozent auf 82,17 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 82,79 USD an. Die NASDAQ-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 82,51 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 64.886 Stück.
Bei 92,78 USD markierte der Titel am 26.11.2024 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 11,44 Prozent niedriger. Am 13.08.2024 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 55,07 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit Abgaben von 32,98 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD aus.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 25.11.2024. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 0,67 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 0,47 USD je Aktie gewesen. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,59 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1,18 Mrd. USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 03.03.2025 präsentieren.
In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2028 5,57 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Dienstagshandels freundlich
Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich mit Abgaben
Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht nachmittags Gewinne
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen