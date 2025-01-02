Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester

Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,7 Prozent auf 82,17 USD.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 15:52 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,7 Prozent auf 82,17 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 82,79 USD an. Die NASDAQ-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 82,51 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 64.886 Stück.

Bei 92,78 USD markierte der Titel am 26.11.2024 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 11,44 Prozent niedriger. Am 13.08.2024 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 55,07 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit Abgaben von 32,98 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD aus.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 25.11.2024. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 0,67 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 0,47 USD je Aktie gewesen. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,59 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1,18 Mrd. USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 03.03.2025 präsentieren.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2028 5,57 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

