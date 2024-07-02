DAX18.387 +1,2%ESt504.970 +1,3%MSCIW3.555 +0,5%Dow39.280 -0,1%Nas18.110 +0,5%Bitcoin55.861 -3,2%Euro1,0800 +0,5%Öl86,38 -0,3%Gold2.361 +1,4%
Kursentwicklung

03.07.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag ins Minus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 0,3 Prozent auf 58,19 USD ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
54,71 EUR 0,21 EUR 0,39%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:53 Uhr um 0,3 Prozent auf 58,19 USD nach. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 58,19 USD. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 58,27 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 161.106 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 06.09.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 75,91 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 30,44 Prozent. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 21.06.2024 bei 55,65 USD. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 4,37 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Nachdem im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet wurden, gehen Analysten in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.

Die Zahlen des am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024. Es stand ein EPS von 0,70 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 0,05 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1,11 Mrd. USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1,14 Mrd. USD ausgewiesen.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 19.08.2024 terminiert.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2025 liegen bei durchschnittlich 5,05 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

