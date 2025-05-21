Zoom-Aktie etwas fester: Gewinn von Zoom Communications schnellt hoch
Das US-amerikanische Softwareunternehmen Zoom Video Communications hat die Bilanz des jüngst abgelaufenen Jahresviertels präsentiert.
Im ersten Quartal seines Geschäftsjahres 2026 hat Zoom Communications seinen Gewinn gesteigert: Nach einem Gewinn je Aktie in Höhe von 0,70 US-Dollar im Vorjahresquartal, kam nun ein EPS von 0,84 US-Dollar zustande. Die Expertenschätzungen hatten sich im Vorfeld derweil auf ein Plus von 1,31 US-Dollar je Aktie belaufen.
Umsatzseitig stand bei Zoom für das abgeschlossene Jahresviertel ein Wert von 1,175 Milliarden US-Dollar in den Büchern. Die Analysten hatten den Quartalsumsatz des Anbieters von videobasierter Kommunikationssoftware zuvor durchschnittlich auf 1,17 Milliarden US-Dollar geschätzt, nach 1,14 Milliarden US-Dollar im Vorjahresquartal.
Die Aktie von Zoom Communications reagiert im NASDAQ-Handel zeitweise mit einem Plus von 0,52 Prozent auf 82,70 US-Dollar.
