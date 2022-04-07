  • Suche
24.05.2022 11:58

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag stark gefragt

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag stark gefragt
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der XETRA-Sitzung 6,3 Prozent auf 88,76 EUR zu.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 24.05.2022 12:22:00 Uhr im XETRA-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 6,3 Prozent auf 88,76 EUR. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 88,99 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 88,46 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 1.076 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 08.07.2021 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 342,95 EUR. 74,12 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 12.05.2022 bei 77,00 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 15,27 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Im Mittel gehen Analysten von einem Kursziel von 310,50 USD aus.

Am 28.02.2022 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.01.2022 endete, vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,22 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 21,41 Prozent auf 1.071,40 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 882,49 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 07.09.2022 terminiert.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,03 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom

Tesla-Aktie nach starken Quartalszahlen im Aufwind - ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood trennt sich von Tesla-Anteilen im Millionenwert

Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Erwartungen übertroffen
Zoom-Aktie vorbörslich stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet
Das US-amerikanisches Softwareunternehmen Zoom Video Communications hat seine Bücher geöffnet.
11:58 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag stark gefragt (finanzen.net)
08:01 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications springt am Dienstagvormittag hoch (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)
23.05.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag Verlust reich (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
09.05.22
Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom (finanzen.net)
27.04.22
Tesla-Aktie nach starken Quartalszahlen im Aufwind - ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood trennt sich von Tesla-Anteilen im Millionenwert (finanzen.net)
07.04.22
Morningstar stuft ARK Invests Flaggschiff-ETF ab - Mangelndes Risikomanagement führt zu "schweren Verlusten" (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

