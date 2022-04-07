Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag stark gefragt

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 24.05.2022 12:22:00 Uhr im XETRA-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 6,3 Prozent auf 88,76 EUR. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 88,99 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 88,46 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 1.076 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 08.07.2021 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 342,95 EUR. 74,12 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 12.05.2022 bei 77,00 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 15,27 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Im Mittel gehen Analysten von einem Kursziel von 310,50 USD aus.

Am 28.02.2022 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.01.2022 endete, vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,22 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 21,41 Prozent auf 1.071,40 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 882,49 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 07.09.2022 terminiert.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,03 USD je Aktie.

