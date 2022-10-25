Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications macht am Nachmittag Boden gut

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 04:22 Uhr im XETRA-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 3,1 Prozent auf 83,25 EUR. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 83,25 EUR zu. Bei 81,61 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Bisher wurden heute 205 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 04.11.2021 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 250,00 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 66,70 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Am 11.10.2022 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 73,00 EUR ab. Abschläge von 14,04 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel liegt für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 171,00 USD.

Am 22.08.2022 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2022 – vorgestellt. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,05 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,36 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 7,63 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.021,50 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.099,46 USD ausgewiesen.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2023 voraussichtlich am 07.12.2022 vorlegen.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 3,70 USD im Jahr 2023 aus.

