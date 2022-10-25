Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications macht am Nachmittag Boden gut

|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.10.22
DAX dreht ins Plus -- Wall Street höher -- SAP kann kräftig zulegen -- Linde will Frankfurter Börse verlassen -- Symrise, Coca-Cola, GM, UPS, 3M, Apple, Covestro, HSBC, Gaspreis im Fokus
Kompromiss bei Hamburger Hafen-Deal in Sicht - China-Institut warnt vor Risiken. Energieverband hält Einführung der Strompreisbremse zum 1. Januar für nicht umsetzbar. UBS übertrifft trotz schwierigem Marktumfelds Erwartungen. Weitreichende technische Störungen bei WhatsApp. ifo-Geschäftsklimaindex sinkt im Oktober weniger als erwartet. adidas beendet Partnerschaft mit Kanye West.
|16:49 Uhr
|Linde-Aktie fällt: Linde-Aktie soll delisted werden - Rückzug aus Frankfurt
|16:48 Uhr
|Air Liquide-Aktie springt an: Air Liquide profitiert von hohen Preisen für Gase und starker Nachfrage
|16:47 Uhr
|EQS-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: Verkauf der Beteiligung an der easybell GmbH für rund 58,5 Mio. EUR – Anpassung der Prognose
|16:47 Uhr
|Tui baut Vorstand um - IT-Chef geht
|16:47 Uhr
|Europas Börsen folgen US-Futures ins Minus
|16:46 Uhr
|US-Dollar unter Druck!
|16:46 Uhr
|US-Dollar unter Druck!
|16:46 Uhr
|EQS-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE beschließt Aktienrückkauf
