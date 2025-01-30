Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Freitagnachmittag nordwärts

Fokus auf Aktienkurs

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Freitagnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,9 Prozent auf 88,05 USD.

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ-Handel gewann die Aktie um 15:53 Uhr 0,9 Prozent auf 88,05 USD. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 88,70 USD. Mit einem Wert von 88,06 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Im NASDAQ-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 48.805 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 92,78 USD erreichte der Titel am 26.11.2024 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 5,37 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 37,46 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zuletzt erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Für das laufende Jahr gehen Analysten von einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD aus.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 25.11.2024 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.10.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals. In Sachen EPS wurden 0,67 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,47 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,59 Prozent auf 1,18 Mrd. USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 24.02.2025 vorlegen. Einen Blick in die Q4 2026-Bilanz können Zoom Video Communications-Anleger Experten zufolge am 02.03.2026 werfen.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2025 auf 5,44 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich freundlich

NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 stärker

Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 mit Kursplus