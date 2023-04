Besser als Shiba Inu? Love Hate Inu sammelt 3,5 Millionen $ ein, während der neue CEO mehr zu den Börsen-Listings, VIP KYC und mehr enthüllt

Hey #LoveHateInu Crew!



We've got some great news to share!



Our #Presale just hit another great milestone, reaching $3.4M!



And it's all thanks to YOU!



So stay tuned, because you won't want to miss out on what's coming next! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins pic.twitter.com/3NaEzH7hsS