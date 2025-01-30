Apple Aktie
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat das Kursziel für Apple von 253 auf 265 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Leicht enttäuschende iPhone-Absätze seien durch Servicegeschäft, Mac und iPad kompensiert worden, schrieb Analyst Wamsi Mohan am Donnerstagabend nach insgesamt erwartungsgemäßen Zahlen. Die höhere Marge hält er für nachhaltig./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.01.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / EST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.01.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / EST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Buy
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 265,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 237,59
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,54%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 244,56
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,36%
|
Analyst Name:
Wamsi Mohan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 240,96
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
