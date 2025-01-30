DAX 21.752 +0,1%ESt50 5.304 +0,4%Top 10 Crypto 16,32 -3,0%Dow 44.882 +0,4%Nas 19.682 +0,3%Bitcoin 100.297 -0,5%Euro 1,0388 +0,0%Öl 76,99 -0,1%Gold 2.794 +0,0%
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.

Apple Buy

08:16 Uhr
Apple Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat das Kursziel für Apple von 253 auf 265 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Leicht enttäuschende iPhone-Absätze seien durch Servicegeschäft, Mac und iPad kompensiert worden, schrieb Analyst Wamsi Mohan am Donnerstagabend nach insgesamt erwartungsgemäßen Zahlen. Die höhere Marge hält er für nachhaltig./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.01.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / EST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.01.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Phuong D. Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

08:16 Apple Buy Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
08:06 Apple Neutral UBS AG
08:01 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.01.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
21.01.25 Apple Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

