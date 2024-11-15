Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3,59 Bio. EURKGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar belassen. Chinas Einfuhrzahlen von iPhones seien im November im Jahresvergleich um 47 Prozent zurückgegangen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das bedeute den dritten Monat in Folge einen Rückgang um mehr als 40 Prozent./gl/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.01.2025 / 13:06 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.01.2025 / 13:06 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 236,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 243,06
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,90%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 243,12
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,93%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 235,81
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
