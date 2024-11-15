DAX 19.906 -0,6%ESt50 4.871 -0,9%Top 10 Crypto 15,55 +0,6%Dow 42.732 +0,8%Nas 19.622 +1,8%Bitcoin 95.268 +1,0%Euro 1,0307 +0,4%Öl 76,58 +0,8%Gold 2.637 -0,8%
235,55 EUR -1,35 EUR -0,57 %
STU
243,12 USD -0,19 USD -0,08 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Marktkap. 3,59 Bio. EUR

KGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

15:46 Uhr
Apple Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar belassen. Chinas Einfuhrzahlen von iPhones seien im November im Jahresvergleich um 47 Prozent zurückgegangen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das bedeute den dritten Monat in Folge einen Rückgang um mehr als 40 Prozent./gl/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.01.2025 / 13:06 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.01.2025 / 13:06 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: r.classen / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 236,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 243,06		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,90%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 243,12		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,93%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 235,81

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

