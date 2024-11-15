DAX 22.434 -1,8%ESt50 5.461 -1,3%Top 10 Crypto 14,68 +1,9%Dow 44.570 +0,0%Nas 20.094 +0,3%Bitcoin 92.157 +0,8%Euro 1,0425 -0,2%Öl 76,03 +0,3%Gold 2.931 -0,2%
UBS AG

Apple Neutral

20:31 Uhr
Apple Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar belassen. Das neue iPhone 16 komme zum Preis von 599 Dollar auf den Markt und sei damit etwas teurer als gedacht, schrieb Analyst David Vogt am Mittwoch anlässlich der Ankündigung von Apple. Die Hardware-Spezifikationen stimmten weitgehend mit den Erwartungen überein. An seinen iPhone-Schätzungen für das März-Quartal und für das Geschäftsjahr 2025 änderte der Experte nichts./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 17:41 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 17:41 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

