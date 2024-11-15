Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3,51 Bio. EURKGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar belassen. Das neue iPhone 16 komme zum Preis von 599 Dollar auf den Markt und sei damit etwas teurer als gedacht, schrieb Analyst David Vogt am Mittwoch anlässlich der Ankündigung von Apple. Die Hardware-Spezifikationen stimmten weitgehend mit den Erwartungen überein. An seinen iPhone-Schätzungen für das März-Quartal und für das Geschäftsjahr 2025 änderte der Experte nichts./ajx/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 17:41 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 17:41 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: pio3 / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 236,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 244,95
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,65%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 244,76
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,58%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 242,76
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|20:31
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.02.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.02.25
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.02.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.01.25
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|20:31
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.02.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.02.25
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.02.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.01.25
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.02.25
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.01.25
|Apple Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|31.01.25
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.01.25
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.01.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.10.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20:31
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.02.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.02.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.01.25
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.01.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG