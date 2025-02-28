DAX 22.797 +1,1%ESt50 5.503 +0,7%Top 10 Crypto 13,91 +12,4%Dow 43.841 +1,4%Nas 18.847 +1,6%Bitcoin 88.445 -2,2%Euro 1,0441 +0,4%Öl 72,84 -0,4%Gold 2.874 +0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 HENSOLDT HAG000 RENK RENK73 thyssenkrupp 750000 NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T BAE Systems 866131 BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Xiaomi A2JNY1 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Allianz 840400 Leonardo A0ETQX BASF BASF11 Palantir A2QA4J
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach Eklat im Weißen Haus: DAX deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins -- Trump-Aussagen schicken Bitcoin, Ripple und Solana nach oben -- RENK-, HENSOLDT-, Rheinmetall-Aktien & Co. im Fokus
Top News
Buy von Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) für Fresenius SE-Aktie Buy von Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) für Fresenius SE-Aktie
Prada- und Capri-Aktien springen vor möglichem Milliarden-Deal hoch: Prada will wohl Versace kaufen Prada- und Capri-Aktien springen vor möglichem Milliarden-Deal hoch: Prada will wohl Versace kaufen
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
+++ Täglich neue Trading-Ideen mit Tradespot by finanzen.net! Jetzt laden! +++

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
231,40 EUR +1,10 EUR +0,48 %
STU
241,71 USD +4,32 USD +1,82 %
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 3,49 Bio. EUR

KGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 865985

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

11:56 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
231,40 EUR 1,10 EUR 0,48%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Marktnachfrage nach dem iPhone bleibe mau in den USA, China und Europa, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar zu aktuellen Daten./ag/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / 00:40 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / 00:40 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: nui7711 / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 236,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 241,84		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,41%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 241,71		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,36%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 242,76

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

11:56 Apple Neutral UBS AG
24.02.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
20.02.25 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.02.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
17.02.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

finanzen.net Enorme Zukäufe Strategy-Aktie springt an: Pensionsfonds kauft bei Bitcoin-Investor massiv zu Strategy-Aktie springt an: Pensionsfonds kauft bei Bitcoin-Investor massiv zu
dpa-afx Telekom-Aktie in Grün: Telekom testet App-loses Smartphone
finanzen.net Bilanzen: Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, Amazon & Co. - Die Ergebnisse und Termine der Tech-Riesen in der aktuellen Saison
finanzen.net Analyst zur Apple-Aktie: Der iKonzern könnte im KI-Wettstreit triumphieren
finanzen.net Zahlreiche Verkäufe: Diese US-Aktien hatte die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2024 im Depot
finanzen.net Apple-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
finanzen.net NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende auf grünem Terrain
finanzen.net Freitagshandel in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich mit Gewinnen
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen
MarketWatch ‘I have yelled, screamed and cried’: My mother gave $400K to scammers over Facebook. She still gives them Apple gift cards. What can I do?
Benzinga Trump Blasts UK's Apple Encryption Order, Warns Against 'Grave' Privacy Violations: 'That's Something… You Hear About With China'
Benzinga Google And China's Honor Deepen AI Partnership As Huawei Spin-Off Takes On Apple And Samsung With $10 Billion Investment
Benzinga Consumer Tech News (Feb 24-Feb 28): Australian Regulators Fined Telegram A$1 Million, Apple May Integrate Google Gemini AI Into Siri & More
Financial Times Trump likens UK order against Apple to Chinese surveillance
Cnet Apple Adds More Child Safety Measures, Including Age Assurance Controls
Benzinga Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Apple And Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage &amp; Peripherals Industry
MotleyFool Great News for Apple Stock Investors