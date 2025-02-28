Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3,49 Bio. EURKGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Marktnachfrage nach dem iPhone bleibe mau in den USA, China und Europa, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar zu aktuellen Daten./ag/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / 00:40 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / 00:40 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 236,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 241,84
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,41%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 241,71
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,36%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 242,76
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
