ArcelorMittal Aktie
Marktkap. 19,02 Mrd. EURKGV 25,43 Div. Rendite 1,81%
WKN A2DRTZ
ISIN LU1598757687
Symbol AMSYF
ArcelorMittal Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für ArcelorMittal nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 27,10 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des weltgrößten Stahlkonzerns habe seine Prognose und die Konsensschätzung klar übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Jones in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.02.2025 / 07:53 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.02.2025 / 07:53 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal Buy
|Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
27,10 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
24,36 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,25%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
24,64 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,98%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Jones
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
28,95 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu ArcelorMittal
|11:36
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|UBS AG
|11:36
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:01
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.02.25
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.02.25
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|UBS AG
