DAX fest nach neuem Rekordhoch -- METRO vor Börsenabschied -- MicroStrategy mit neuem Namen und mehr Verlust -- BASF, Infineon, Ford, Arm Holdings, Siemens Healthineers im Fokus
Sartorius vz-Analyse: RBC Capital Markets vergibt Sector Perform an Sartorius vz-Aktie
Hannover Rück mit Gewinnsprung in 2024 - Aktie trotzdem mit kleinen Verlusten
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für ArcelorMittal nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 27,10 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des weltgrößten Stahlkonzerns habe seine Prognose und die Konsensschätzung klar übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Jones in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.02.2025 / 07:53 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.02.2025 / 07:53 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal Buy

Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
27,10 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
24,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,25%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
24,64 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,98%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Jones 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
28,95 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu ArcelorMittal

11:36 ArcelorMittal Buy UBS AG
11:36 ArcelorMittal Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:01 ArcelorMittal Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.02.25 ArcelorMittal Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.02.25 ArcelorMittal Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu ArcelorMittal

dpa-afx Analyst optimistisch ArcelorMittal-Aktie gesucht: Quartalszahlen begeistern ArcelorMittal-Aktie gesucht: Quartalszahlen begeistern
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt ArcelorMittal auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 25,70 Euro
finanzen.net ArcelorMittal-Aktie: Was Analysten von ArcelorMittal erwarten
finanzen.net CAC 40-Titel ArcelorMittal-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in ArcelorMittal von vor 3 Jahren angefallen
finanzen.net CAC 40-Wert ArcelorMittal-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in ArcelorMittal von vor einem Jahr bedeutet
finanzen.net CAC 40-Wert ArcelorMittal-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in ArcelorMittal von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen
finanzen.net CAC 40-Wert ArcelorMittal-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem ArcelorMittal-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient
finanzen.net CAC 40-Titel ArcelorMittal-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in ArcelorMittal von vor 3 Jahren verloren
finanzen.net ArcelorMittal-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Dezember
GlobeNewswire ArcelorMittal announces the publication of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 sell-side analyst consensus figures 
GlobeNewswire Designated person notification
GlobeNewswire Designated person notification
GlobeNewswire ArcelorMittal Announces Pricing of Bond Issue
GlobeNewswire ArcelorMittal announces financial calendar for 2025
GlobeNewswire ArcelorMittal provides update on its European decarbonization plans
GlobeNewswire ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal reports third quarter 2024 results
GlobeNewswire ArcelorMittal announces the publication of its third quarter 2024 sell-side analyst consensus figures